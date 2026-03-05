The Los Angeles Dodgers are viewed as the top dog in MLB right now, as the team is aiming for a third straight World Series win. With one of the most stacked rosters in the league, it sounds like an under-the-radar type of player has a fair shot at making the final roster on Opening Day.

Manager Dave Roberts claimed that it's difficult for him to imagine the Opening Day roster not having infielder Santiago Espinal included, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Roberts thinks Espinal fits in well with the team.

“Dave Roberts suggested it's hard to see a scenario where Santiago Espinal doesn't open the season in the majors with the Dodgers. Said he has fit in ‘seamlessly' with the group.”

Espinal, who is 31 years old, can play third base, second base, and shortstop. His versatility on defense, coupled with his solid contact skills at the plate, makes him an intriguing rotational player for the Dodgers. If Espinal makes the roster, then he would likely be used as one of the main backup options in the infield.

Santiago Espinal began his career in 2020 with the Toronto Blue Jays. After playing for the club for four seasons, he played the next two with the Cincinnati Reds. This offseason, Espinal signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers for the 2026 season. He is set to enter the new campaign with a career .261 batting average and .316 OBP, along with 423 hits, 20 home runs, 160 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases.

The veteran infielder will have another chance to prove himself on Thursday when the Dodgers take on the Reds in a spring training matchup.