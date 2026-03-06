Roki Sasaki was fantastic as a reliever during last year's World Series run, but the Los Angeles Dodgers signed him to be a starting pitcher. They still have big plans for the Japanese right-hander in their rotation, especially given the frequent injury issues that plague Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. Though, in order for him to fulfill those expectations, he must find the strike zone.

Sasaki was completely outmatched early in Tuesday's spring straining game against the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed a grand slam to Kyle Manzardo and walked three total batters in the first inning. The 24-year-old retired the next six he faced and struck out two, including Manzardo, but fans saw enough to feel at least marginally concerned.

One of the most reputable Dodgers reporters believes it is far too early to panic.

“I'm firmly in the camp of let's calm down about Roki Sasaki,” Katie Woo of The Athletic said on the “Dodgers Territory” podcast. “He has thrown five total innings. I know that his last outing, first inning was disastrous…. Then he comes out and makes a mechanical change and the next two innings were so much better. And that's what spring training is about. Making those changes in real time and getting comfortable, because these games don't matter.

“And it's not like there are any alarming signs in terms of velo being down. It's just a command issue.” Woo's argument is completely fair, but fans are still waiting to see what Sasaki develops into at the MLB level.

"I'm firmly in the camp of let's calm down about Roki Sasaki."@katiejwoo breaks down why everyone shouldn't be overly concerned about the right-hander. pic.twitter.com/KLBqwd5nJK — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) March 6, 2026

He struggled with both control and durability in his first regular season with LA, so it is only natural for people to raise their eyebrows when he runs into similar problems. But his talent is undeniable.

Roki Sasaki has an electric pitching arsenal that features blistering velocity and a confounding splitter. If he can continue to make adjustments on the mound, preferably before he gives up a big inning, then the MLB world should see why this man was lauded as a generational starter in Japan.

The Dodgers are brimming with star power, but an in-form Sasaki could be what boosts them to a third consecutive championship. He still has about three weeks left to get himself tuned up for the new campaign.