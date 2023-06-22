Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has nothing but nice words to say about Los Angeles Angels do-it-all superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of Wednesday's finale of the Freeway Series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim.

“I'm actually as a fan looking forward to seeing him on the mound and then hitting high up in the order, Roberts said about Shohei Ohtani, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. “It's like back to Little League. I'm very anxious to see it as a fan.”

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start for the Angeles Wednesday and he's looking to put on a show on the mound to make up for his lackluster performance at the plate during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Dodgers. In that game, Ohtani struggled mightily against Clayton Kershaw, going just 0-for-4 with two strikeouts to see his season batting average go down from .300 to .295.

The 28-year-old Shohei Ohtani is also hoping to shake off his inconsistency on the mound of late. In three starts so far this month of June, Ohtani has gone 1-1 with nine earned runs allowed on 17 hits through 17.0 innings of pitching duty.

With Shohei Ohtani also expected to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2023 MLB season, Roberts was asked if he would love to see the Japanese star playing for the Dodgers next.

“I don't think there's a manager that wouldn't want Shohei,” he said, “but right now he's an Angel,” Roberts said, obviously trying to be careful with his words (h/t Alden González of ESPN).