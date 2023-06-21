Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels were no match Tuesday night against one of the greatest ever to do it, as Clayton Kershaw put on a show on the mound to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-0 victory on the road. With the Dodgers looking to snap a three-game losing skid, Kershaw delivered a gem for them, but still credited the entire team for the victory.

“Good team win, obviously we needed it going into tomorrow,” the future Hall of Famer told reporters following the game (h/t SportsNetLA).

Clayton Kershaw tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits with two free passes issued. He struck out five hitters and held both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hitless against him. Ohtani and Trout combined for a 0-for-8 night with three strikeouts between them. Caleb Ferguson and Evan Phillips made sure Kershaw's scintillating night won't go to waste as they pitched two scoreless innings together with four strikeouts to finish the job for the Dodgers.

“Clayton did a great job of setting the tone for us,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw's performance. “I just don't see a better competitor out there than Clayton Kershaw.”

After humbling the Angels, Kershaw improved his season record to 9-4 and lowered his ERA to 2.72. He has a 1.10 WHIP and a .224 opponents' batting average, so far in 2023.

Hopefully for the Dodgers, their win against the Halos is the spark they needed to right the ship. They are 40-33 this season, just a game behind the San Francisco Giants, who won Tuesday as well, for second place in the National League West division.