The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Angels (41-33) for the first of a quick two-game set between the cross-town rivals. First pitch commences Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Angels prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Dodgers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Angels Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+125)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Angels

TV: TBS, Bally Sports, Spectrum

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers haven't been bad by any means this season. Yet, they've hardly been the dominant LA franchise we've come to expect them to be. It doesn't help that both the Diamondbacks and Giants are having breakout seasons – putting the Dodgers in a firm third place in the division. Still, this is the Dodgers' town. Despite the Angels having a better record thus far, the Dodgers have enjoyed a 24-16 advantage in head-to-head matchups since 2015. With their long-time ace on the bump, the Dodgers just need their offense to do what it does best in order to cover as road favorites.

Veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw (8-4) makes his 15th start of the season for the Dodgers tonight. The 35-year-old has proven to again be one of the best pitchers in the league despite this being his 15th MLB season. Through 14 starts, Kershaw owns a strong 2.95 ERA to go align with his 1.11 WHIP. His strikeouts are back to an elite rate of 10.7 K/9 although he has uncharacteristically struggled somewhat with walks.

Still, Kershaw has given up more than two earned runs just four times and has yet to allow more than four runs in any start. He's been stellar this month – going 2-1 while giving up just four runs in 20 innings of work. Although the Angels have performed well against left-handed pitchers this year, the three-time Cy Young Award winner has a strong track record against their interleague rivals. In 15 career starts against the Angels, Kershaw went 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101.1 innings.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have been remarkably consistent this season – going an identical 15-13 in both April and May. However, they've really taken off this month with wins in 11 of their last 14 games. Tonight is a real test for the Angels, however, as they face the “big brother” Dodgers in the first of a quick two-game set. These series' have been competitive of late despite the stark contrast in overall success between the two LA franchises. While Reid Detmers has looked sharp in recent starts, the Angels' best chance of covering still comes on the offensive end. They have to assume the Dodgers are going to score – the question revolves around if the Angels have the firepower to match them.

Lefty Reid Detmers (1-5) makes his 13th start of the season for the Angels tonight. The talented 23-year-old flashed signs of brilliance in his first extended run in the majors last season. Yet, he has battled inconsistency thus far in 2023. Although he owns an uninspiring 4.48 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, Detmers may have turned a corner over his last two starts. Against the Cubs and Rangers Detmers combined for 11.2 innings of work – allowing just two runs on eight hits and striking out 16 in the process. His strikeout stuff has been particularly impressive all season and that's reflected in his elite 11 K/9.

The Dodgers do pose a difficult matchup on paper. However, they also strike out at a below-average rate and bat .230 against lefties. It's hard to trust him against that lineup, but Detmers' strong performance last week against the Rangers should give Angels backers confidence in him tonight.

Both Mike Trout (4/20) and Shohei Ohtani (0/8) have struggled historically against Clayton Kershaw. In fact, this Angels lineup is a combined 12/100 against him. That said, this is a different Angels offense than in past years. Ohtani, in particular, is having a career year at the plate. He's been locked in this month – batting .400 while blasting nine home runs and six doubles in 17 games. While Trout has struggled compared to past seasons, he's beginning to heat up with two straight multi-hit games.

Final Dodgers-Angels Prediction & Pick

While the Dodgers are, understandably, road favorites, that makes the Angels a great value play at home. Although Detmers has been inconsistent for the Angels, he's looked sharp of late and should keep their offense in it again tonight.

Final Dodgers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (-150)