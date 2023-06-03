Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts had a record-breaking game against the New York Yankees, and it drew him comparisons to Rickey Henderson.

Betts went 4-4 in the game, in which he tallied two home runs, three RBIs, and two runs. He now has multiple home runs in back-to-back games for the second time in his career, with the previous occurrence happening on May 31st and June 1st back in 2016. This also marks his 22nd career multi-home run game while batting as the leadoff hitter, which is three more than any other player in MLB history. It's safe to say the Dodgers won the game 8-4 because of him.

Betts' performance was so good that his manager Dave Roberts compared the 30-year-old outfielder to one of the GOATs of the MLB in Rickey Henderson:

“It's the modern-day Rickey Henderson, you know,” Roberts said, per Mike DiGiovanna. “He's instant offense.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Widely regarded as one of the greatest leadoff hitters and base stealers in MLB history, Henderson played primarily as an outfielder during his 25 seasons in the league. He holds the all-time record for stolen bases with an astounding 1,406 steals, which is a record that may never be broken. His ability to steal bases was unmatched, and he consistently terrorized opposing pitchers and catchers with his speed and base-running skills. Like Betts, Henderson also spent a portion of his career playing for the Dodgers.

Aside from his base-stealing prowess, Henderson was an exceptional hitter. He finished his career with a .279 batting average, 3,055 hits, and 297 home runs. He also had an exceptional eye at the plate, drawing 2,190 walks, which ranks second all-time in MLB history.