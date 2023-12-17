Shohei Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers to defer millions of his $700 million contract is not just about the money, but a quest for team glory.

Shohei Ohtani once again made headlines with a groundbreaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His 10-year, $700 million deal is notable not just for its staggering amount but for its structure, emphasizing deferred payments. From 2024 to 2033, Ohtani will receive a modest $2 million annually, with the bulk of his earnings, $68 million per year, deferred to 2034-2043​​.

Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo argues that the unique arrangement, while reducing his immediate salary, showcases Ohtani's dedication to his team's success. By accepting lower yearly payments initially, Ohtani ensures the Dodgers have financial flexibility to build a competitive team around him. This approach, according to Balelo, is a testament to Ohtani's character and should be celebrated, not criticized.

“He did not want to handcuff a team with his salary. He said, ‘How can I contribute to a team and allow them to stay competitive? So he took the most unselfish approach possible and deferred everything,'” Balelo said, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Even at $2 million, he still will be the highest-paid player in baseball for at least the next five years. He’s in such a unique position because he’s going to make so much money off the field.”

Besides, Ohtani's financial future remains secure. Despite the deferred payments, he still stands to be one of the highest-paid players in baseball. Additionally, his popularity and skill on the field project $50 million in endorsement deals, further solidifying his financial standing. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, earns the second-highest endorsement income, totaling $5 million.

“Basically, he’s in the most unique position of any player in the history of the game to be able to do this,” Balelo said. “It’s not like we’re setting a precedent that every player now is going to defer everything out in his contract.’’