Will Shohei Ohtani and his deferred contract with the Dodgers change the way we view free agency in the future?

One word that aptly captures the essence of Shohei Ohtani is “unprecedented.” However, even this term may not fully encapsulate the uniqueness of the two-way player who may have changed baseball free agency as we know it.

Ohtani occupies a distinct category, surpassing not only his skills on the baseball diamond but also redefining the boundaries of the game itself. He isn't just a slugger in the batter's box; he's an ace on the mound. These extraordinary skills, which need intense calculation and patience, have trickled over and culminated into his groundbreaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the baseball world anxiously awaited the decision of arguably the greatest player of this generation during the offseason, there was little doubt about his destination. The Dodgers were always the frontrunners, making strategic moves (or lack thereof) as early as the previous offseason, anticipating Ohtani's move north up I-5.

Given the Dodgers' financial prowess and their location in glamorous southern California, the magnitude of the final contract figure was inevitable. The team's roster, featuring names like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, further solidified the allure. The lingering question, however, was how Ohtani would continue to reshape the game with his record-breaking deal.

Signing a 10-year, $700 million contract was a significant step. Yet, the details of this unprecedented contract unveiled what could be the most significant game-changer in the sport's history.

Shohei Ohtani will be one of the lowest paid in 2024

When the 2024 season begins, Ohtani will rank 17th among Dodgers players in terms of salary, according to Yahoo Sports. This arrangement results from deferring the majority of his earnings until the contract's conclusion and his likely exit from the game, past his playing years. From 2024 to 2033, Ohtani will receive an annual payment of $2 million, followed by $68 million annually from 2034 to 2043.

While deferred contracts are not uncommon in the sport, it's the sheer magnitude of Ohtani's deal over the next decade that is truly astonishing, where he'll be making significantly less than most players, especially in comparison to his talents. For the 2024 season, 210 MLB players, along with around 400 NBA players, 752 NFL players, and even former Seattle Mariners slugger Ken Griffey Jr., are projected to earn more than Ohtani, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Shohei Ohtani's contract is about winning now, wealth later

Motivated by a desire to win in the present rather than amass immediate wealth, Ohtani, already wealthy, will probably secure a multitude of endorsement deals that align with his widespread popularity, that offset his lesser salary. While his bank account will be plentiful enough, ultimately he knows that no amount of substantial wealth can buy him the coveted championship ring he's striving for. With that said, Ohtani's decision to opt for a deferred deal, allowing his earnings to accrue on the back end rather than upfront, has the potential to reshape how MLB players approach their financial futures.

The greater that talents become across professional sports, contracts are expected to follow suit. Ohtani exemplifies this trend. However, what sets Ohtani apart with his new deal is his attempt to have the best of both worlds. Owners grappling with hefty player contracts often find themselves constrained in building around those players, jeopardizing the team's future. With Ohtani's deferred deal, the Dodgers avoid immediate financial limitations, affording them flexibility in constructing their team.

Ohtani's path differs from many professional athletes. Unlike those whose contracts resemble lottery tickets more than steady salaries, the newest Dodgers member prioritizes future success over immediate financial gains. He understands that the money, though potentially depreciated over time, will be more than sufficient. He knows that the cost of victory is both financial and sacrificial.

Ohtani's free agency story will be one that could very well change the way we all look at the future. The question is, will more players follow suit, or will they defer to another option?