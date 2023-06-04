Trayce Thompson had a fantastic second half of last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a .901 OPS. The journeyman outfielder has slowed down this season, and now his quest to get back to that level will be hampered by a brutal injury.

In Los Angeles' 6-3 home loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday, Thompson suffered an oblique strain on a check swing and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday morning. Later Sunday, Roberts said Thompson will miss at least a month of action. It's extremely unfortunate for the veteran, who has been a depth piece trying to keep his spot on LA's roster in 2023.

This season has not been a productive one for Trayce Thompson so far. The 32-year-old has a .677 OPS and only 11 hits in 87 plate appearances to this point. With Mookie Betts, James Outman, Jason Heyward and Chris Taylor, the Dodgers have a bunch of outfield options, which may make it even tougher for Thompson to get any regular playing time once he returns from this injury.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers are calling up prospect Jonny DeLuca to temporarily take Thompson's place, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. DeLuca has recorded a .953 OPS, 57 hits, 37 RBI, and 14 home runs in 49 total games between the Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City Dodgers and Double-A affiliate Tulsa Drillers.

The Dodgers are also dealing with a hamstring injury to Julio Urias, but the star pitcher could be back in the rotation soon. The Arizona Diamondbacks have caught the Dodgers in the National League West standings. Los Angeles is in a good position but has to make some moves in order to dominate baseball again.