Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias hasn't pitched since May 18th due to a hamstring injury, but it appears that could change soon. Prior to Saturday's game against the New York Yankees, the southpaw was on the mound throwing a bullpen to see how his leg was feeling and Dave Roberts said he could potentially return to the rotation next week, as reported by David Vassegh.

That's great news for LA, who have been dealing with a ton of injuries this season, especially to their staff. Urias isn't having the greatest campaign though compared to his Cy Young caliber in 2022. He's 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts, striking out 53 in 55.1 innings and walking 11.

The long ball has been a major issue for the Mexico native, allowing 14 home runs already. His last start in May against the Cardinals did not go well, surrendering six earned in three innings. Perhaps the time off can help Julio Urias find himself again and start to dominate on a weekly basis.

As a whole. the Dodgers' pitching hasn't been as elite as in past years. They own a 4.45 ERA, which ranks 21st in the big leagues. Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin are about the only mainstays in the rotation. Dustin May was also throwing the ball well, but he's now injured. Noah Syndergaard meanwhile is probably moving to the bullpen amid his struggles.

If Urias does pitch next weekend in Philadelphia, it would line up perfectly with his timetable for return. LA currently sits at 35-23 on the season.