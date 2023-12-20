Tyler Glasnow got brutally honest on Clayton Kershaw potentially re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free agency.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a busy offseason so far. LA already signed Shohei Ohtani to a historic 10-year, $700 million contract and traded for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot. Yet, future Hall-of-Famer and Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw remains available in MLB free agency.

Kershaw is going to miss the first portion of the 2024 season due to an injury. Still, he could make an impact for a team, whether it's the Dodgers or not, down the stretch. One of LA's newest Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow, shared his thoughts on Kershaw potentially re-signing with the ball club.

“I'm as hopeful as anyone he (Kershaw) comes back to the Dodgers,” Glasnow said, via AM 570 LA Sports.

Yes, Kershaw could help the Dodgers later in the season. There is baseball strategy behind re-signing him. But bringing Kershaw back would also be a meaningful gesture.

He's one of the greatest Dodgers to ever step foot on the diamond. Sure, Kershaw has endured some ups and downs in the playoffs. That does not change the fact that he is indeed an LA legend.

Dodgers' pitching rotation if Kershaw re-signs in LA

Right now, Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller are set to lead the rotation. Emmet Sheehan, Michael Grove, and Ryan Yarbrough are other options. Of course, the Dodgers are reportedly interested in signing top free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Additionally, Los Angeles has been linked to Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, and Corbin Burnes in trade rumors.

The Dodgers have plenty of options. But re-signing Kershaw would provide an element of leadership, even when he isn't pitching. He understands what it takes to pitch in LA and could help Glasnow, who's only pitched in small markets during his time in the big leagues.

Kershaw also would surely love to win at least one more championship before he retires. He led the Dodgers to a World Series victory in 2020, but that came during the shortened season. Yes, it is still a valid championship despite what some non-Dodgers fans may say, but winning a World Series in a normal, 162-game campaign would silence the doubters.

And with stars like Ohtani and Glasnow now on the roster, it would not be surprising to see the Dodgers make a World Series run in 2024. Giving Kershaw the opportunity to be apart of that run would be a good move by LA.