The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres rivalry has reached another level, and rookie catcher Dalton Rushing is embracing the moment. After helping the Dodgers secure a big win over the Padres, Rushing called the matchup one of the best in baseball. He explained that the energy and passion surrounding these games make them special for players and fans alike. With both teams loaded with talent, the spotlight on the Dodgers-Padres rivalry continues to grow.

When asked about the rivalry, Dalton Rushing didn’t hesitate. “I think so. I think it’s pretty safe to say,” he said. “You see the atmosphere we play in, whether it’s here or in L.A. I think it’s pretty special. There’s something to it. There’s a lot of superstars on the field, and it’s fun to play in these games.”

The Dodgers have been dominant this season, but Dalton Rushing believes their rivalry with the Padres pushes the team to stay sharp. He stressed that the group is approaching the final stretch of the regular season with a playoff mentality. “We’re going to treat the next however many games until the regular season is over like we’re neck-and-neck with them,” Rushing said. “Whether we’re tied in the division or we’re eight games out, we’re going to treat it like it’s the same.”

That competitive mindset is what Dalton Rushing believes will carry the Dodgers deep into October. He understands the rivalry has become more than just regional pride. It is about testing themselves against one of the toughest opponents in the league.

With stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman leading the way, the Dodgers remain a force. Still, Rushing sees the Padres as a worthy challenger. Fans can expect more drama as the regular season winds down. If the rivalry lives up to Rushing’s words, the next chapter in this Dodgers-Padres saga could be unforgettable.

