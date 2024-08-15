Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler returned from the injured list on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, and it did not go great, as he pitched 3.1 innings, and gave up four runs, three of them unearned. He broke down his performance after the game.

“A lot of near misses, a lot of kind of bad pitches in bad spots,” Walker Buehler said, via SportsNet in LA. “The Bauers homer, kind of trying to go down and away, miss up in. The two I miss is not good enough, it's one thing to miss away or whatever, but to miss the ones why you don't wanna throw it there. Just frustrating, not getting ahead kind of the way I'm accustomed to and then even at certain times getting ahead and then going to 3-2 a few times, so stuff to clean up, stuff to figure out.”

Although Buehler was only charged with one earned run, he still had a lot of traffic on the bases and threw a lot of pitches working in and out of trouble. In the first inning, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier saved Buehler by making an incredible double play to get the Dodgers out of the inning without giving up a run.

“Yeah, really big,” Buehler said, via SportsNet LA. “You walk the first three guys of the game, and then that's as good a catch-and-throw guy and play as you'll see, so huge for me. Personally I wish I could have capitalized on it more, but big first inning for our team and I kinda put us back in a hole and created some stress and he kind of eliminates two at once so, he's one of the better defenders we've seen and keeps showing why.”

Walker Buehler's approach to struggles with Dodgers

Moving forward, the Dodgers need Buehler to step up his performance and try to get closer to the level he was at earlier in his career before the injuries. Buehler feels he is close, despite not getting results this season.

“I feel closer than I did a couple months ago,” Walker Buehler said, via SportsNet LA. “But as I've said, at the end of the day, there's a standard of performing here, and I'm very aware of where I'm at in that standard. So keep plugging away. Wish isn't the right word or hope, but keep hopefully doing the right things and it'll come together.”

It would be huge if Buehler could muster up some decent performances in the near future, as the Dodgers' starting pitching has a lot of question marks.