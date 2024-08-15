ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jack Flaherty is making his third start for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they face the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Brewers Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Tobias Meyers

Jack Flaherty (9-5) with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Flaherty went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up nine hits, a walk, and two home runs. Four runs were scored, but he would take the win over the Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: Flaherty is 6-2 on the road this year in 12 starts. He has a 2.35 ERA And a .197 opponent batting average.

Tobias Meyers (6-5) with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Myers went 7.1 innings in his last start, giving up just three hits while striking out nine. He would not give up a run in a win over the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Myers is 2-0 in eight home starts with a 3.02 ERA and a .215 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -148

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PM PT

TV: SNLA/BSWI

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are fourth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Shohei Ohtani has led the way this year. He is hitting .297 on the year with 37 home runs and 86 RBIs. Further, he has scored 90 runs this year. Ohtani has also stolen 33 bases this season. Teoscar Hernandez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .271 on the year with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs and 79 RBIs while scoring 66 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year with Freddie Freeman. Freeman is hitting .287 this year with a .390 on-base percentage. Freeman has 17 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 67 runs scored on the season.

Shohei Ohtani continues to slug well. HE is hitting ust .154 over the last week but has three home runs and five RBIs. Further, he has scored four times in nthe last week. Teoscar Hernandez is also continuing his solid year. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a .357 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIS, and six runs scored. Rounding out the hottest bats is Will Smith. Smith is hitting .357 in the last week with a .471 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIS, and five runs scored in the last week. Overall, the Dodgers have hit .367 in the last week with ten home runs. They have scored 35 runs over six games, good for nearly six a game.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are seventh in the majors in runs scored, while sitting sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .253 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. Adames has 21 home runs, 80 RBIS, 13 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .285 on the year with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .358 on-base percentage and 76 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .230 but has a .312 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while he has scored 41 times on the year.

Joey Ortiz has been great in the last week. He is hitting .308 in the last week while hitting a home run and driving in seven runs. He also has three runs scored. William Contreras has also been hitting hot. He is hitting .321 in the last week with a .387 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and six RBIS while scoring six times in the last week. Willy Adames rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .269 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs scored. In the last week, the Brewers are hitting .258 with 12 home runs and 40 runs scored.

Current Brewers have 37 career at-bats against Jack Flaherty. They have hit just .216 against him. Willy Adames has some solid experience. He is three for ten with two home runs and three RBIS, plus a walk. Rhy Hoskins is one for five, but the one hit is a solo home run. He also has a walk. Gary Sanchez is just one for two but has a home run and four RBIs.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are scoring great in the last week. They have combined for nearly 12 runs per game in the last week. Both pitchers have been solid in their most recent starts. Still, Tobias Meyers has been better as of late, and that will be the difference in this one. Take the Brewers.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (+126)