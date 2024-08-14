The Los Angeles Dodgers are already a dangerous enough team as it is, as following their 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, they stand tall as the proud owner of the best record in the National League. But things could get better still for the powerhouse Dodgers, as they are on track to get Max Muncy and Tommy Edman back from their respective injuries as soon as next Monday when they travel back home to face the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, per Mike DiGiovanna of Los Angeles Times.

“That's the plan. They're both playing seven innings tonight [in Triple-A]. They're both doing well. The plan is to get them back early next week,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per Spectrum SportsNet.

It's a promising sign that both Max Muncy and Tommy Edman are ramping up their workload as they continue their recovery from injury. Muncy was first placed in the 10-day injured list back on May 17 due to a Grade 1 oblique strain, but he did not progress well in his recovery and the Dodgers had to transfer him to the 60-day IL to open up a roster spot. The 33-year-old third baseman was first eligible for reinstatement on July 16, but Muncy wasn't ready to return then.

Meanwhile, Edman hasn't played at all during the 2024 season. After undergoing wrist surgery during the offseason, Edman experienced continuous swelling, and the St. Louis Cardinals, his former team, decided to give him more time to recover. He then suffered an ankle injury during his rehab, adding further to what has been a nightmare year for the Gold Glove-winning shortstop.

The Dodgers then bought low on Edman, and they are hoping that the 29-year-old shortstop can help the team in the looming stretch run. Edman may have a chance to earn the everyday shortstop job as well, with Los Angeles currently having Miguel Rojas hold the fort at the position.

Reinforcements set to come in for the powerhouse Dodgers

The Dodgers have been doing just fine even with some of their projected everyday players out due to injury. They have arguably the deepest collection of talent in the major leagues, as they have suffered little-to-no drop-off amid the absence of Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, as well as injuries to starting pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler, among others.

Muncy, however, would represent an upgrade at third base over incumbent Kike Hernandez. Hernandez, once a feared lefty killer, has declined considerably with the bat, posting a 79 wRC+ versus southpaws and a 75 wRC+ against righties — disappointing marks. Meanwhile, Muncy mashes against righties (129 wRC+ this season), so perhaps a platoon arrangement with Hernandez could work, provided, of course, that Hernandez bounces back at the plate.

Meanwhile, Tommy Edman could also provide some value for the Dodgers in center field. Currently, the Dodgers are rotating Kevin Kiermaier and Andy Pages at the position; Edman is an upgrade over both of them while providing the upside of a 3-4 WAR player over the course of a full season.