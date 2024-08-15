The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines with blockbuster moves at the trade deadline. The team upgraded its pitching with the additions of reliever Michael Kopech and starter Jack Flaherty. However, the Dodgers also acquired outfielder Kevin Kiermaier in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. This under-the-radar move has bolstered the Dodgers’ defense while rejuvenating Kiermaier.

The 34-year-old defensive standout moved from a struggling Blue Jays team to the NL West division-leading Dodgers. “It’s been great. They pumped life into me,” he said via SportsNet LA. “Coming into a winning atmosphere, this is what you want to be around. For me, this has just put a pep in my step and uplifted me, to be quite honest. I feel the best I've felt all year.”

Kiermaier was having the worst offensive season of his career with the Blue Jays. He had four home runs, 18 RBI and 24 runs scored in 81 games with Toronto. He was slashing .195/.236/.310 with an OPS+ of 54.

Still, the 12-year veteran has never been known for his offensive production. Kiermaier made a name for himself in the league with his stellar defense in center field. While he’s yet to be selected to an All-Star game, he has four Gold Gloves to his name and even a Platinum Glove, which he earned in 2015 while with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kevin Kiermaier has a new outlook after move from Blue Jays to Dodgers

Kiermaier won the Gold Glove last year with the Blue Jays and the Dodgers hope he can bring his high-caliber defensive play to Los Angeles. For his part, Kiermaier understands why the Dodgers took a flier on him at the deadline. “Knowing your role is half the battle and I know what they expect me to do, I know what I expect out of myself. This is so fun, so exciting for me and I just want to give them the best I got,” he said, per SportsNet LA.

The Blue Jays signed Kiermaier to a one-year, $10.5 million contract prior to the 2024 season. However, the team placed the veteran on revocable waivers in July in an apparent effort to shed the salaries of players on expiring deals. Shortly after the move, Kiermaier announced that he would retire at the end of the season.

It’s unclear if he’ll stick to that timeline. But contending for a championship with the Dodgers could potentially change his mind. “Winning is fun and it brings the best out of everyone. In Toronto this year we weren’t winning as much as we wanted. Our season was kind of over by the deadline and here I am, just the matter of a trade put me [from] a losing atmosphere to a winning atmosphere,” Kiermaier said, via SportsNet LA.

In Wednesday’s game, Kiermaier showed his new team what he brings to the table. As the Milwaukee Brewers’ Brice Turang attempted to score on a fly out to center field, Kiermaier gunned him down at the plate with a 99 mph missile, per ESPN's game recap.