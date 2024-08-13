New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Monday night's game against the Chicago White Sox with a left elbow injury, and he will have imaging done on Tuesday. Chisholm Jr. has been great so far with the Yankees after recently being traded from the Miami Marlins, so hopefully this injury is nothing serious and he can return to the lineup soon.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a left elbow injury, the Yankees announce,” Bryan Hoch said in a post. “He will undergo further testing tomorrow.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is hitting .296 since joining the Yankees. He has played in 14 games, and he has made just one error at third base. New York fans are holding their breath in hopes that this injury is nothing serious.

Before joining the Yankees, Chisholm Jr. had spent his entire career with the Marlins. He had spent four seasons in Miami as he came into the MLB in 2020. Chisholm Jr. struggled during the 2020 season and he didn't play very much, but he had a much better 2021 campaign, and he has been a great player since then.

The Yankees traded three prospects for Jazz Chisholm Jr., and now the third baseman resides in New York and is trying to help his new team get to the playoffs. The Yankees are currently in great shape to make that happen as they are one of the best teams in baseball. New York is tied atop the AL East standings with a 70-49 record. They are in a tight race with the Baltimore Orioles for the division crown, but the loser will lock up a wildcard spot barring a monumental collapse.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hasn't been part of this Yankees team for very long, but he is a big part of this team now. Hopefully this elbow injury is nothing serious.