Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders continue the preseason as they face the Miami Dolphins. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Dolphins prediction and pick.

The Commanders come into the game after a loss in the first pre-season game of the year. Jayden Daniels looks solid and scored on the ground on the first score of the game. They would be tied with the Jets after the first half. After a scoreless third quarter, the Commanders would score in the fourth quarter, but allow a touchdown and a field goal with 21 seconds left to fall to the Jets.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins won their first game of the pre-season. The Dolphins scored twice in the second quarter to take a 17-10 lead at the half. They would allow just a field goal in the third quarter and then the defense would shut down the Falcons the rest of the game to win the game 20-13.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders-Dolphins Odds

Washington Commanders: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +200

Miami Dolphins: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 37.5 (-115)

Under: 37.5 (-105)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Dolphins Preseason

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NFL+ /WUSA (Washington), WFOR (Miami)

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for a free trial)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jayden Daniels has just one drive against the Jets but was impressive. He was two for three for 45 yards while he also ran in a three-yard touchdown. Marcus Mariota also saw limited time, going just one for one for six yards. The majority of the play went to Jeff Drisken and Sam Hartman. Driskel was 7-15 for 87 yards in the game, while also running for 23 yards in nthe game. Sam Hartman was 8-13 for 83 yards in the game while rushing for 23 yards. Still, Hartman may be out of this game with an injury. The Commanders have signed Trace McSorley, and he should see some action in this game.

Brian Robinson did see some time in the first game, as did Austin Eckeler. Robinson ran for 20 yards on five carries, while Ekeler ran twice for seven yards in nthe game. Michael Wiley was solid running the ball, running eight times for 34 yards and a score. Jeremy McNichols should also see some time, but he ran for just ten yards, while Chris Rodriguez ran just six times for no yards. In the receiving game, Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin did not play in nthe first game, and may not play in this one. Still, the Commanders had some receivers who performed well. Ben Sinnott caught three balls for 57 yards, while Dyami Brown brought in two catches for 55 yards. Luke McCaffery also had two catches for 25 yards.

On defense, Clelin Ferrell, Dante Fowler Jr, and Daron Payne are expected to lead the way up front, with Bobby Wagner at linebacker. They may not see much time, but the depth of the Commanders showed in week one. They gave up just 292 yards, with only 174 passing yards against them.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins did not have Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill in their first game, and it is possible they could also be sitting in this one. At quarterback, it will be Skylar Thompson and Mike White. Thompson was solid in the first week, going 8-19 for 95 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Thompson also threw an interception in the game. He also ran for six yards. Mike White struggled. He was just 4-14 for 26 yards in the game.

Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane also did not see time in the first preseason game either. They could see some action in this one, but it will be limited. Jaylen Wright and Jeff Wilson JR. did see the time. Wright was great in the first game, with ten carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. Jeff Wilson Jr ran just five times for seven yards. He did bring in three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. In the receiving game, the main receivers for the Dolphins will most likely not be playing, but Tanner Conner was great in the first game. He brought in three catches for 70 yards on just four targets.

The Dolphins defense was also solid in week one. They allowed just 13 points, and 145 yards passing. They also allowed just 81 yards rushing in the game.

Final Commanders-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

Jayden Daniels looked good in his limited time for the Commanders last week. If he sees more time in this one, they could continue to score for Washington. Expect the Commander's offense to be solid in this one, while the Dolphins mostly rely on back-ups from start to finish. Take the Commanders plus the points in this one.

Final Commanders-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Commanders +4.5 (-105)