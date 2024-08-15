ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Lions will face the Kansas City Chiefs in some NFL Preseason action. We're live at Arrowhead Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Lions-Chiefs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lions lost 14-3 to the New York Giants in their preseason opener at the Meadowlands. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld got the majority of the action, going 13 for 24 with 96 yards with one interception. Meanwhile, Hendon Hooker went 5 for 9 with 36 yards and rushed four times for 34 yards before exiting with a concussion.

Sione Vaki rushed four times for 29 yards in his NFL debut. Likewise, Isaiah Williams rushed four times for 35 yards. Veteran Donovan Peoples-Jones had one catch for 36 yards.

The Lions did not move the ball well, going 2 for 11 on third-down conversions. They also had two turnovers, allowed two sacks, and committed 10 penalties.

The Chiefs lost 26-13 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener. Patrick Mahomes played in the preseason opener and went 3 for 4 with 27 yards. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz went 4 for 4 with 26 yards.

Isiah Pacheco rushed twice for 16 yards. Also, Carson Steele rushed four times for 29 yards and a touchdown. It was not a good showing for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed twice for no yards,

Travis Kelce caught his only target for seven years. Sadly, Marquise Brown sustained an injury and will be out for a few weeks with a dislocated clavicle.

The Chiefs were 3 for 11 on third-down conversions. Thus, they will look for a better effort in this one as they attempt to warm themselves up before the start of the regular season.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Lions-Giants Odds

Detroit Lions: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Kansas City Chiefs: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Lions vs. Chiefs Preseason

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jared Goff is unlikely to play in the preseason. Therefore, we should not expect him in this one. We will see Sudfeld and possibly Hooker. The quarterbacks' room will look to make strides in this one.

Jahmyr Gibbs is out for the preseason due to a hamstring injury and will not play in this one. At press time, it is uncertain if David Montgomery will see any action. There is a small chance that Amon St. Brown and Sam LaPorta will play in this one. But if they play, expect them to be on a limited snap count with almost no chance of them playing more than a quarter. The goal is to get them both ready for the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions would like to reduce mistakes. In the NFL, depth is everything. Therefore, this squad's depth may need more playing time to better prepare for when it really matters.

The Lions will cover the spread if they can move the chains and limit their mistakes. Then, they need to be meticulous with their playcalling and ensure that every play moves the ball.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chiefs will likely play their starters for a few series or two. Ultimately, head coach Andy Reid is ensuring that everyone is ready for the opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes may play an extra series. If he does, expect simplicity in his plays and vanilla playcalling in general. Pacheco may also get more action. Additionally, this will be the last chance for Edwards-Helaire. When he was drafted a few seasons ago, there was hope he would emerge into an amazing running back. But it has not worked out that way. Pacheco is the starting running back. But Edwards-Helaire is currently second on the depth chart and may fall further down the depth chart if he continues to struggle.

Xavier Worthy will get more of a look with Brown out. Ultimately, this will be his best chance to lock down the number-one spot on the pass-catching team.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they can establish some good plays and score early. Then, they need to limit mistakes.

Final Lions-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs will likely score early but not do much afterward. The Lions are not really playing to win, but they are playing to establish their depth, as the Chiefs are. We could see a scenario where both teams try out some new things. Otherwise, we also see a situation where the Lions will find a way to keep this game close. Expect the Lions to play well enough to stay in this game and cover the spread on the road in this preseason tilt.

Final Lions-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions: +7 (-110)