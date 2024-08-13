The New York Yankees made a major splash at the MLB trade deadline by acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a deal with the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately, Chisholm suffered an injury on Monday night in a game against the Chicago White Sox, sparking worries among the franchise. Now, he is likely headed to the IL with a left UCL injury, per Bryan Hoch.

‘Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely headed to the IL with a left UCL injury. Club is attempting to determine severity and if surgery will be needed.'

This is a tough blow for the Yankees, especially with Chisholm providing a spark to the lineup.

Chisholm slid into home plate during Monday's game against the White Sox and was later seen shaking out his arm in the dugout before having to exit the game. Now, he is dealing with a UCL injury, and it could be some time before he is able to return.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury timeline remains unclear

As of right now, it remains unclear how long Chisholm will be out. Per reports, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said they are determining the severity and are going to see whether or not surgery is needed.

Chisholm has wasted no time making his presence felt with the Yankees. In 14 games, he is hitting .316 with seven home runs and 11 RBIs to go along with four stolen bases and 13 runs scored. His OPS is 1.062 and he has a .702 slugging percentage, so he has made the adjustment to the American League rather quickly.

Moreover, the Yankees entered Tuesday just half a game behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East as well as the top record in the American League. If Chisholm misses significant time, it will likely be a major blow to the Yankees.