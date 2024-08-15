ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Cleveland Browns in some NFL Preseason action. We're live from Cleveland Browns Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Vikings-Browns prediction and pick.

The Vikings defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-23 in their preseason opener. Unfortunately, JJ McCarthy is out for the season after tearing his meniscus during the game. He did well, going 11 for 17 with 188 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Vikings will have to rely on Sam Darnold for the immediate future.

Kene Nwangwu rushed five times for 52 yards for one touchdown. Meanwhile, Ty Chandler rushed seven times for 33 yards. Myles Gaskin rushed five times for 22 yards.

Trishton Jackson had four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, showcasing potential, especially now that Jordan Addison is out after being removed from practice on a stretcher. Also, Trent Sherfield had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns lost 23-10 to the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener. Jameis Winston made his Browns' debut, going 4 for 5 with 30 yards. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was productive, going 14 for 18 with 134 yards passing.

John Kelly Jr. rushed four times for 15 yards and a fumble. Meanwhile, starting running back Jerome Ford rushed just twice for four yards. Jamari Thrash caught three passes for 43 yards.

The Browns went just 6 for 13 on third-down conversions, including 1 for 3 on fourth-down conversions. However, they also had one turnover, allowed three sacks, and committed four penalties.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Vikings-Browns Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Cleveland Browns: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -165

Over: 36.5 (-105)

Under: 36.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Browns Preseason

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vikings are in a dilemma as they have lost McCarthy for the season and also might not have Addison, either. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed the Vikings over the last two seasons and it's not getting much better.

The focus will be on Sam Darnold. Will he play? It seems likely that he will get a few reps. But the Vikings must do more to protect him and prevent him from suffering the same fate as McCarthy.

Chandler will get more chances to prove his merit. Currently, he is the backup running back but may split time with Aaron Jones this season to prevent Jones from getting too banged up. Jones likely will not play in this one as he prepares for the season. Justin Jefferson will not play as he is dealing with his own ailments. The Vikings will look for another receiver to step up, as they are already dealing with some injuries that are hurting their chances of making any strides.

The Vikings will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and convert on their scoring chances. Then, they need to avoid making critical mistakes with the ball.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns are just looking to make progress with the players who are fighting for spots while also maintaining health. Additionally, they would like to see what they have in some of their key backups.

Deshaun Watson may or may not play. There is some uncertainty about whether he will make a start and play a rep or two. Regardless, we will see more of Winston as he tries to cement his spot on the roster as the backup quarterback. Because of Watson's injury history, there will be a lot more focus on Winston.

Ford may get more touches than he did in his first preseason game. However, there is no certainty we will see Amari Cooper in this one. The Browns will be doing everything they can to get their players ready for the season opener. The defense also has some things to clean up before the opener. Myles Garrett has a hamstring injury and may not play in the preseason at all.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and limit mistakes. Additionally, they need to defend the run efficiently.

Final Vikings-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Vikings and Browns are both playing cautiously in this one and will do everything they can to ensure everyone emerges fully intact. In terms of the game, we can see a scenario where both teams slog it out and trade small hits for small hits. The Browns would likely destroy the Vikings if this were a regular-season game. But the Vikings will do enough to cover the spread on the road in this one, as some of their players do enough to keep it close.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Vikings-Browns Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings: +3 (-110)