Despite no end in sight to the San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors, Pittsburgh Steelers No. 1 wide receiver George Pickens knows he can only control what he can control. The 2022 second-round selection out of Georgia remains the center of the Steelers' passing attack.

Pittsburgh clarified that Pickens would be a part of the team's future and pay him handsomely, even if the Steelers add Aiyuk via trade, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Team sources are on record as saying that even if Aiyuk lands a big contract after arriving in Pittsburgh, the Steelers plan on giving Pickens his own market-appropriate deal ahead of his 2025 free-agent contract year. Pickens is in the third year of his rookie contract, which includes a $1.3M salary in 2024 and a $1.6M salary in 2025.

When asked about his future plans, Pickens was benevolent.

“I just be with these guys and be in Latrobe, chilling, playing a game, me, Cal (Austin), lock in only on the Steelers,” Pickens said Wednesday. “I hear about it, but I don’t really indulge in it.”

“Whatever his situation is, it’s a different situation, that would be up to him,” Pickens said. “To be honest, I’m only here with the guys today.”

Coming off an improved 2023 season, Pickens and the rest of the Steelers offense are hoping for improvement under the direction of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who spent three years as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

George Pickens' future with Steelers if they trade for Brandon Aiyuk

Pickens isn't yet considered one of the game's elite receivers. Through little fault of his own, the Steelers' offense has struggled to put points on the scoreboard. That's why so many pieces have been overhauled. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are competing to be the team's starting quarterback. Smith was brought on to replace Matt Canada, Pittsburgh's previous offensive coordinator, who was fired in the middle of the 2023 season.

In 2023, Pickens finished with 1,140 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 63 catches. His 18.1 yards per reception led the NFL despite not being considered a prototypical deep threat. He's at his best making difficult highlight-reel contested catches.

Some friendly WR competition from an Aiyuk trade could help Pickens in his career. A common criticism has been his work ethic and tendency to give up on routes too early. Pittsburgh added Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to add another offensive weapon. Another viable pass-catcher could open up the offense and push Pickens to play harder.