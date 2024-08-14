The Los Angeles Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Walker Buehler's start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports that LA optioned pitcher Landon Knack to Triple-A. With Buehler returning, the Dodgers needed to make room on the roster for the veteran starting pitcher.

Buehler has been close to returning for quite some time now. The Dodgers starter was initially placed on the injured list in the middle of June after suffering a hip injury. LA is getting him back at a quality time, though, as Buehler will have a number of starts before the postseason begins. As long as he avoids any setbacks or injury concerns moving forward, he will have plenty of time to build up and prepare for the playoffs.

Knack, 27, has impressed at times this season. However, he has only appeared in 10 games, eight of which have been starts. The right-handed hurler has pitched to a 3.00 ERA during that span. He's also struck out 44 hitters.

Knack could factor into LA's long-term plans. Or, he could be part of a trade package down the road. Many teams would love to add a pitcher like Knack, as he can either start or work out of the bullpen.

Walker Buehler returns to Dodgers

Buehler is a two-time All-Star. In 2024, though, he has been limited to eight games pitched. His season was delayed as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Buehler struggled upon his return, pitching to a lackluster 5.84 ERA in his eight starts.

The Dodgers are hoping the 30-year-old can return to form this time around. The fact of the matter is that injuries have negatively impacted Buehler over the years. Pitching well while battling injury trouble is a difficult task to accomplish.

If Buehler can stay healthy over the next couple of months, however, he may be able to positively impact the Dodgers' starting rotation.