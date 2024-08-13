Monday night in Milwaukee showcased stars returning to their best form. Los Angeles Dodgers Clayton Kershaw delivered his best start of the season. Mookie Betts, in his first game back in nearly two months, hit a home run and drove in three runs in the Dodgers' 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kershaw's outing was his longest of the season, and the 83 pitches he threw were also his most this year. He now has 2,961 career strikeouts and earned his first win of the season.

Clayton Kershaw entering MLB Top 100 in wins

With this victory, the Dodgers reached their 70th win, and Kershaw achieved his 211th career win, placing him in the MLB's top 100 for career victories.

Entering the game against the Brewers, Kershaw held an 8-5 record with a 2.92 ERA in 18 career starts against them, including a 2-0 record last season. At Miller Park/American Family Field, he was 5-1 with a 1.54 ERA in nine starts, having allowed one run or fewer in seven of those outings.

Kershaw's outing was the longest of his four starts since coming off the injured list, largely due to his focus on attacking the strike zone. Though he issued two walks, he was efficient overall, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

The 36-year old managed to get through five scoreless innings, exceeding his performance in his previous three starts. In the sixth inning, he allowed a hit off the wall by Jackson Chourio.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani showing promise together

In his first game since June 16, Betts went 2-for-4, including a two-run homer and three RBIs. After missing eight weeks due to a left hand fracture, he made his return without a rehab assignment. Betts struck out and stumbled in the first inning but responded strongly in the third, giving the Dodgers the lead.

Shohei Ohtani increased the lead with a two-run homer that sailed 428 feet to the opposite field. Out of his 36 home runs this season—leading the NL—28 have traveled at least 400 feet.

Monday was the third occasion this season that Betts and Ohtani both hit home runs in the same game, with their previous instances occurring on April 12 and May 17.

Mookie Betts added to the offense with a two-out RBI single off former teammate Bryan Hudson in the seventh inning, following Ohtani's 33rd stolen base of the season.

While Betts and Ohtani were the Dodgers' main offensive contributors, Clayton Kershaw's strong start set the tone for the pitching staff.

Kershaw recorded two outs in the inning before being pulled after 83 pitches, with the Dodgers leading 4-0.

Clayton Kershaw being a crucial piece for the Dodgers

Despite his inconsistent performances this year, what stands out about Clayton Kershaw is that he's even on the mound. The 36-year-old underwent major shoulder surgery in the offseason and has been steadily working his way back into the rotation. His ability to contribute to the Los Angeles Dodgers at this point is remarkable.

Although Kershaw may not be performing at his usual level, his presence in the rotation is crucial for the Dodgers as they continue to battle injuries. With the team's ongoing health struggles, it’s been a challenging year for Los Angeles in terms of keeping players on the field.

Should Kershaw return to his elite form, he could be a critical asset for a deep playoff push. To do so, the future Hall of Famer must continue to hold off the effects of aging for the remainder of the season.