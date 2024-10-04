The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their playoff journey on Saturday evening against a familiar foe in the San Diego Padres. While there was some concern that star first baseman Freddie Freeman might not be healthy enough to go in Game 1 of the NLDS as he recovers from an ankle injury, skipper Dave Roberts dropped an important update on the situation Friday.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

“Freddie Freeman will run the bases and play defense today, Dave Roberts said. No decision will be made today on his availability, but Roberts said he still expects Freeman to be in the lineup on Saturday in Game 1.”

This is great news for the Dodgers, who will need to be at their best against a strong Padres group that has upset them in the postseason before.

