Breaking down the perfect trade offer that the Los Angeles Dodgers must offer the Tampa Bay Rays for Tyler Glasnow

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still expected to be active in MLB free agency despite agreeing to a 10-year, $700 million contract with Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is deferring $680 million of his contract until 2034, allowing LA to still spend heavily in free agency if they choose to do so. The Dodgers should not rule out making a trade, however.

In fact, recent reports have suggested that the Dodgers are interested in trading for Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow has just one year remaining on his contract with the Rays (per Spotrac), making him an enticing trade candidate. Barring an extension, Glasnow likely will be traded soon.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, are looking to upgrade the starting rotation. Walker Buehler is set to return for LA, and LA features a number of young and talented arms who can impact the rotation. Adding at least two more reliable starters, if not stars, is the team's priority at the moment, though.

So what might it require for the Dodgers to complete a Tyler Glasnow trade with the Rays?

Dodgers-Rays trade

Dodgers receive: SP Tyler Glasnow

Rays receive: INF Michael Busch, RHP River Ryan, SS Joendry Vargas

Some rumors have suggested that the Rays could include OF Randy Arozarena in a Tyler Glasnow trade. For the purpose of this proposed deal, we will stick with the Dodgers only acquiring Glasnow. If LA wanted to inquire about Arozarena as well, they would need to be willing to surrender a lot more prospect capital.

As for this specific trade proposal, the Rays receive MLB-ready infielder Michael Busch and prospects River Ryan and Joendry Vargas.

The Dodgers are expected to trade either Busch or infielder Miguel Vargas this offseason. They could even trade both players.

Busch and Vargas are talented young infielders but LA simply doesn't have enough room for them. Gavin Lux is expected to take over shortstop duties in 2024, while Mookie Betts will primarily play second base this year. With Max Muncy still at third base, the only options are to have Busch and Vargas move to the outfield, continue to play in the minor leagues, or get traded.

The Rays could utilize Busch in different ways. He's a versatile player who offers exciting offensive potential.

According to MLB.com, River Ryan is the Dodgers No. 8 prospect and Joendry Vargas is the team's No. 12 prospect.

Ryan is already 25-years old and his MLB ETA is 2024, so he could immediately impact the Rays' pitching rotation. He is still developing control of his pitches but Ryan features a plus-fastball to go along with a curveball, cutter, and a change-up.

Vargas is still just 18-years old. His MLB ETA is 2028, per MLB.com. He projects to be a star, though, offering impressive hit-tools and a powerful throwing arm from a premier position.

So we discussed the Rays' return, but what exactly would the Dodgers be receiving in Glasnow?

Tyler Glasnow: A star with some uncertainty

In terms of pure stuff, it's difficult to find a pitcher more dominant than Tyler Glasnow. He's already an intimidating presence on the mound, standing 6'8. Glasnow relies on his 4-seam fastball and slider on a consistent basis.

The slider comes in hot and looks similar to his fastball before breaking away from right-handed hitters and towards left-handed batters. Glasnow also throws a quality curveball and has developed a change-up as well.

There is uncertainty with Glasnow, however.

For starters, there's a chance the Dodgers could give up three talented prospects for just one year of Glasnow, unless they either extend him or re-sign him in free agency. And then there are questions about his durability.

Glasnow made the most starts of his entire big league career in 2023, appearing in 21 games. He pitched in more games in single seasons when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates early in his career, but those outings came as a reliever.

The Rays have loved Glasnow's production while on the mound. Unfortunately, the tall right-handed star pitcher has dealt with a number of injury concerns over the years.

Signing Glasnow would be a high-risk, high-reward move. If he stays healthy then Los Angels would be receiving a co-ace alongside Walker Buehler. LA would be taking a chance by acquiring him.

His upside is worth the risk, especially since LA probably won't need to surrender any of their top five prospects for a possible one-year rental. The Dodgers will remain connected to Glasnow in trade rumors as they attempt to upgrade their pitching rotation. Perhaps LA will make the Rays a similar trade offer to the one we proposed.