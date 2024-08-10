St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn is currently on the injured list due to right knee inflammation. The right-handed hurler recently played catch off the mound and threw long toss, MLB.com reports. He is expected to return in mid-August barring any setbacks.

The Cardinals are seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division. St. Louis is also 1.5 games back of an NL Wild Card spot. They could use the pitching depth as the final stretch run draws near.

The Cardinals have a talented enough team to make a run at the postseason. However, their roster is not as deep as it has been in previous seasons. Reaching the 2024 postseason is going to be a challenge. Fortunately, the Cardinals have experienced veterans who understand what it takes to perform well in the big moments.

Lance Lynn is a veteran who can be included in that conversation.

Lance Lynn nearing Cardinals return

The 37-year-old made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2011. He immediately displayed signs of potential, earning his first All-Star game selection in 2012. Lynn would pitch in St. Louis until 2017. He has since pitched for the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lynn returned to St. Louis before the 2024 season, however.

The veteran starting pitcher has not exactly performed at an All-Star level during the 2024 campaign. Yet, he has still given St. Louis some respectable innings. Overall, he has a 4.06 ERA across 106.1 innings pitched.

One especially important note about Lynn is that he is known as an “innings-eater.” This means Lynn is capable of working deep into games and saving the bullpen, something that is especially pivotal toward the end of the season.

As long as Lynn can stay healthy following his return, he will factor into the Cardinals' postseason push.