ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have owned the Milwaukee Brewers, winning five of six matchups last season and three of four this year. The Dodgers had a comfortable lead in the National League West for most of the season. However, a surge from the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres has them sitting 3.5 games back of the division lead. The Dodgers should be in a good position to make the playoffs even if they lose the division, but they want the home-field advantage that comes with it. The Brewers don't have as good of a record but are sitting in a much better position in the National League Central, holding a 7.5-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals as they and the Chicago Cubs continue to slide down the standings. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Brewers Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Frankie Montas

Jack Flaherty (9-5) with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Pirates, 5 2/3 IP, 10 SO, 9 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 2 HR

2024 Road Splits: (6-2) with a 2.35 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP.

Frankie Montas (5-8) with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Braves, 4 IP, 7 SO, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 ER, 1 HR

2024 Home Splits: (1-5) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -135

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: SNLA, BSWI

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

It was a tale of two outings for Jack Flaherty in his second start with the Dodgers. He dominated the Pirates by striking out ten batters and showed his longevity by throwing 110 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. You could be wondering how he threw so many pitches in a win, and it's because he allowed nine hits and four earned runs. The strikeouts and control are promising, but the Dodgers won't love their new acquisition getting shelled.

The Dodgers have won three of four games against the Brewers this season, and eight of the past ten. The Dodgers have been in peak form recently to stay ahead of the surging Padres, winning four in a row going into the Wednesday night game and seven of their past ten.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Flaherty's struggles against the Pirates could mean he's ripe to get decked again in this matchup. The Brewers are mashing the ball over their last ten games, hitting .276 and a .358 on-base percentage, including 6.4 runs/nine. The Dodgers' bullpen has also gone cold, owning a 5.47 ERA over the last three games. The Brewers' bullpen has been a positive for the team all season, recording a 3.17 ERA. They've maintained those numbers recently and hold the advantage.

The Brewers were beginning to catch stride with their offensive production, as they won five consecutive games before the final matchup of the Cincinnati Reds series. They started this series with a loss that sent them into a two-game drought, but they can turn it around.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

It seems Jack Flaherty's start against the Pirates was more of an anomaly than a sign of things to come. The Brewers' bats have been hard to cool down, but Flaherty could be the pitcher to do it and Montas' recent performance doesn't generate much confidence in the Brewers. Take the Dodgers to win the rubber match.

Note: Be mindful of the starting pitchers in this matchup. The Dodgers haven't officially announced a starter yet, but Dave Roberts said that Walker Buehler could return on Wednesday. Buehler hasn't pitched since the middle of June, but the break may be what he needed to get back on track after some difficult outings.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-135)