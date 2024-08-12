The Colorado Rockies are not going anywhere far in the 2024 MLB season, as they own one of the worst records in the big leagues. But on Sunday, they had something to celebrate after completing a remarkable feat that had not been done in Major League Baseball in nearly 26 years.

The Rockies looked as though they were on their way to picking up another loss this season when they found themselves down by six runs at the top of the eighth inning in Sunday's series finale at home against the Atlanta Braves. But Colorado somehow found a way to turn things around shortly thereafter, as the Rockies unloaded a barrage of runs and took the lead before the same inning even ended.

In doing so, the Rockies accomplished something that an MLB team last achieved in 1998, as pointed out by OptaSTATS.

Today, the Rockies became the 4th MLB team in the modern era to enter a game 30+ games under .500 & then win after trailing by 6+ runs in 8th inning or later.

08/11/2024 Rockies vs Braves

08/26/1998 Marlins at Cardinals

09/15/1977 Braves at Padres

09/08/1921 Phillies at Braves

Rockies tee off to shock Braves in epic comeback

The comeback was sparked by Jake Cave when he blasted a two-run home run that went 382 feet deep at the expense of Braves reliever Luke Jackson to trim Atlanta's lead down to four. Then with two men on base, Charlie Blackmon hit a single to center field that drove home both Sam Hilliard and Aaron Schunk to put Colorado just two runs behind the Braves.

The offensive firestorm did not end there for the Rockies, as Ryan McMahon's single off of Joe Jimenez allowed Blackmon to score and move Ezequiel Tovar to third base. Later on, Jimenez gave up a double to center to Brendan Rodgers, thus allowing McMahon and Tovar to waltz their way to home plate and take the lead.

Atlanta's bullpen blowing the lead wasted an otherwise solid start from Spencer Schwellenbach, who allowed just two earned runs and struck out seven hitters in six innings of work. In a combined one-inning of action, Jackson and Jimenez gave up seven earned runs on eight hits, with the latter taking the loss.

The Rockies improved to 44-75 after the incredible come-from-behind victory against the Braves which also gave Colorado the series win.

Up ahead for the Rockies is a three-game series on the road versus National League West division rival Arizona Diamondbacks which kicks off this Monday night.