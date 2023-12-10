The Los Angeles Dodgers very well could trade for Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays at some point this offseason.

The biggest question of the MLB offseason was answered when superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani decided that he would sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract, but the Dodgers are not done as they try to add starting pitching to bolster the team in 2024, and Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is one that the Dodgers have identified as a prominent trade target, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

For many, the attention turns to Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is the top remaining free agent pitcher. The Dodgers are said to be interested and in the running along with teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays. However, knowing the Dodgers spent a bunch of money on Shohei Ohtani, a trade could make more sense.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman came from the Rays organization, so there is a natural connection there. It would be a logical fit for Tyler Glasnow to go to the Dodgers.

The Rays are likely to move Glasnow this offseason due to 2024 being his last year under contract, and it being a significan salary owed. With Ohtani not pitching in 2024 due to receiving Tommy John Surgery, Los Angeles still needs to replenish its starting rotation, which was arguably the downfall for the team in 2023. There were injuries that played into that, but Andrew Friedman undoubtedly wants to add more talent.

It will be interesting to see if the two teams can come to an agreement.