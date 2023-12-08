The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly likely to trade two top prospects amid their desire for pitching help this offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers' chances of signing Shohei Ohtani diminished on Friday, although it is still a possibility. Los Angeles is currently focused on Ohtani's MLB free agency decision. However, another report surfaced about other moves LA could make as the offseason continues on.

Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register recently reported that infielders Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch are “increasingly likely to move.”

Plunkett also noted that Gavin Lux could be a trade candidate if the Dodgers can get an infielder in return, such as Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers in a potential Corbin Burnes trade.

The focus here is Vargas and Busch, however.

Will Dodgers trade Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch?

One thing that is certain is that former top pitching prospect Bobby Miller will likely not be traded. Catcher Diego Cartaya, another exciting young prospect, also hasn't been mentioned in trade rumors.

Los Angeles' infield is already full, though, which has led to Vargas and Busch trade stirrings. Mookie Betts is expected to primarily play second base in 2023. Lux, barring a trade, will be LA's starting shortstop. Max Muncy re-signed with the Dodgers and will patrol third base, while Freddie Freeman has first base locked up.

Vargas and Busch are both talented hitters capable of playing multiple positions in the infield. They both have big league experience as well, making them valuable trade pieces.

Los Angeles is seeking starting pitching help. The Dodgers will likely utilize Vargas and Busch in trade talks for pitchers. Potential trade targets could be Burnes, Shane Bieber, Tyler Glasnow, or Dylan Cease.

The Dodgers can also turn to free agency to add pitching help. In fact, they surely will be aggressive in free agency once Ohtani makes his final decision.