The North Carolina basketball team picked up a late transfer portal addition on Wednesday as Georgia Tech transfer Ty Claude is joining the Tar Heels. Claude has spent four seasons playing college basketball, so he is bringing a lot of experience to this North Carolina roster. The Tar Heels will be Claude's fourth team as he has already transferred two other times. North Carolina talked to numerous transfers this offseason, and they have landed three.

“NEWS: Georgia Tech transfer forward Tyzhaun Claude has committed to North Carolina, his agents Ethan Coury and Corey Marcum of @EzSportsGroup tell @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post.

This is a big moment for Ty Claude as he grew up a fan of the North Carolina basketball team. Claude is confident that he can help the Tar Heels win.

“I was a UNC fan growing up and Coach Hubert [Davis] made me feel like I was important to him,” Claude said, according to an article from ZAGSBLOG. “I know I can bring certain things to this team that translate to winning even if it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. I’m going to give 110% every time I’m on the court.”

Claude is tranferring from Georgia Tech, but before playing for the Yellowjackets, he spent two years at Morehead State, and then he played one season with Western Carolina. Now, he is transferring to North Carolina to play for a fourth school.

Out of his four years, Claude certainly played at his best during his lone season at Western Carolina. He had a strong freshman season at Morehead State as he averaged just under 10 PPG, but then he was only able to play in nine games his sophomore year. Claude then transferred to Western Carolina and averaged over 15 PPG. He got some attention from some power five schools because of that, and he transferred to Georgia Tech.

Ty Claude had a quiet year for Georgia Tech last season as he ended up averaging 4.8 PPG. It's unlikely that he makes a major impact with this North Carolina basketball team, but he has a lot of confidence and he believes that he can help the team win. If he embraces his role and excels in it, then the Tar Heels will be happy with the transfer.

Ty Claude is a North Carolina kid

Ty Claude noted that he grew up a North Carolina basketball fan, so it's pretty cool to see him get to play for the Tar Heels, especially after the journey he has had in college.

Claude is a North Carolina kid as he is from Goldsboro, NC. He attended Goldsboro High School, and he didn't get a ton of attention as a recruit, which is why he went to a small school like Morehead State. Claude stayed the course and got better over time in college, and it allowed him to end up with an ACC school in Georgia Tech. Now, he is gearing up for a fifth year of college and he will do it with his favorite team. It's a pretty cool story, and it's going to be exciting to see how Claude performs with North Carolina this season.