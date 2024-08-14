Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran will return to the team Wednesday after serving a two-game suspension for using an anti-gay slur in response to a heckling fan. The incident occurred during a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Sunday.

While Duran will be back in the Red Sox’s lineup he realizes his words were hurtful to many people. “I feel like [playing again] will probably be a step in the right direction. But it’s still something I feel terrible about,” Duran said per Mass Live’s Christopher Smith.

“I’m just gonna work better to be better for myself and for everyone around me,” the 27-year-old All-Star added.

Duran issued an apology for using what he called a “truly horrific word” during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community,” his statement read in part.

Red Sox's Duran feels “awful” after serving two-game suspension

A seventh-round selection by the Red Sox in 2018, Duran made the opening day roster in 2024 and is in the midst of a breakout season. He leads the American League with 36 doubles and has an MLB-best 13 triples to go along with an OPS+ of 131 and 6.5 WAR in 116 games for Boston. The fourth-year player made his first career All-Star game this season and was named the MVP of the Midsummer Classic.

Despite his success, Duran understands that his transgression goes beyond his on-field play. “I’m still kind of upset at myself and I know there’s a lot of people upset at me … So I don’t know how I’m going to take today. But I’m just going to go out there and just try to focus on some baseball,” he said after being reinstated by the Red Sox, per Mass Live.

Boston needed to take action following the incident Sunday and ultimately decided to suspend Duran for two games. The suspension was unpaid and the team said his salary for those two games would be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

The baseball world is still mourning the loss of Billy Bean, MLB’s senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. Bean was the second professional baseball player to come out as gay and he spent the last 10 years working with the league on efforts to promote LGBTQ inclusion and equality. Bean passed away at the age of 60 on August 6.

While baseball has become more inclusive in recent years, thanks in large part to Bean’s efforts, there’s still work to be done. Perhaps Duran will recognize that and help work toward shifting the sport’s culture. At the very least, Duran’s lapse in judgment should be a teachable moment for all players.