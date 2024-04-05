The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kick off their series on Friday, April 5th. Let's look at the second game of their three-game set as Yoshinobu Yamomoto takes on Jordan Wicks at Wrigley Field. The Dodgers opened the season a week early when they split a two-game series in Korea with the San Diego Padres, but have won six of seven games since returning to the United States. The Cubs lost their first two games of the season against the Rangers, but took the final game of the series and then swept three games from the Rockies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Cubs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Yamamoto's tenure as a Dodger didn't start on the right foot, struggling through spring training and lasting just one inning in his opening game of the regular season. He gave up four hits and five earned runs in the first inning against the Padres in Korea, giving Dodgers fans and their front office some buyer's remorse. However, he bounced back against the Cardinals, going five innings and allowing just two hits. The Dodgers continue their road trip on Monday with three games against the Minnesota Twins, before returning home for a weekend set against their rival, San Diego Padres.
Jordan Wicks had a good start to the season. He went four innings against the defending World Series Champions, allowing two earned runs and tallying six strikeouts. The Cubs go on the road to the West Coast after their series with the Dodgers for two, three-game sets against the Padres and Mariners.
MLB Odds: Dodgers-Cubs Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-111)
Moneyline: -184
Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +154
Over: 8 (+100)
Under: 8 (-122)
How to Watch Dodgers vs. Cubs
Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT
TV: SNLA, MARQ
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cubs started the season with a sputtering offense, scoring just five runs in the first two games. However, they ended the series with a nine-run outing, before dominating the Rockies in three straight games. Many teams will dominate the Rockies this season, so those results don't mean as much as others.
The Dodgers offense is clicking along and has performed well against some of the National League's best pitchers. They haven't had a game yet this season where they scored less than five runs, averaging 6.8 runs and 9.9 hits per game.
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The MLB is unsure of what pitcher the Dodgers are getting in Yamamoto. He started three games in Spring Training, posting an 8.38 ERA and giving up 15 hits in 9.2 innings pitched. He followed that up by getting pulled in the first inning of his regular-season debut. Yamamoto looked good in his second start against the Cardinals, but it remains to be seen if that form will continue.
The Cubs weren't supposed to have the greatest offensive team this season, but they are averaging more runs than the Dodgers through their first six games. Ian Happ, Christopher Morel, and Seiya Suzuki are performing well above expectations, batting over .333. Morel and Suzuki have also chipped in with two home runs each.
Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers have been consistent through their first nine games, with Mookie Betts leading the team and the entire league in most statistical categories. The Cubs feel overvalued after beating up the Rockies and could be brought back down to earth this weekend against the Dodgers. The Cubs' numbers drop against right-handed pitching, while the Dodgers excel against lefties like Wicks.
Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-111)