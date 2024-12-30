Dillon Danis' dating life has come under scrutiny over the years. Danis carved out a notorious reputation as one of the most controversial fighters in MMA. Nevertheless, no one can take away that Danis posted a perfect 2-0 professional MMA record for Bellator. Moreover, Danis isn't a stranger to engaging with several fans on social media and stirring up his opponents online.

Danis also has a net worth of about $2 million. But while Danis has emerged as one of the most popular professional fighters, there's no question that he still has plenty of things to figure out when it comes to his romantic life. Here is what is known publicly about Dillon Danis' dating life.

Dillon Danis' ex-girlfriend Savannah Montano

Dillon Danis' ex-girlfriend Savannah Montano was born on September 30, 1996, in South Florida. Although Montano is a popular online personality, details of her early life aren't really disclosed to the public. However, we do know that Montano is a high school graduate.

Expand Tweet

Savannah Montano's vlogging career

As early as her teenage years, Montano already started a career online. Initially, she earned an online presence in the now discontinued app called Vine. Before the app was put to a halt, Montano reportedly had garnered 400,000 followers.

Although Vine was discontinued, Montano continued to gain popularity with her presence on social media. In fact, she has collected at least 753K followers on Twitter. Furthermore, she also has more than 466K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

But among her online platforms, Montano has gained the most popularity with her Instagram account. The online personality has already garnered 1.4 million followers.

Savannah Montano's Modeling career

Given Montano's popularity online as a lifestyle vlogger, it isn't surprising that some brands have decided to partner up with the Instagram model. In the past, Montano has linked up with swimwear brand Disruptive Youth.

Although many may assume that social media models only sell products for profits and commissions, Montano assures that she only promotes products that she enjoyed.

In an interview with daily dot, Montano claimed, “I think it was unfair of [O’Neill] to group everyone on social media together and say that everyone is fake and that everyone is doing it to just make money and promote brands they don’t even like…because I think social media is wonderful. It’s not all staged and fake.”

In addition to her social media platforms, Montano also opened her own online store on Amazon. Here, one can find some products she promotes, ranging from essentials, health, and cosmetics.

Past high-profile relationships including Dillon Danis

Back in the day, Montano's first high-profile boyfriend was YouTuber Jessey Stevens. The couple garnered some attention with their lifestyle posts pertaining to relationship goals. They eventually went their separate ways in 2016. However, they did link up briefly in 2017.

In 2019, it Montano announced that she was seeing Dillon Danis, as per sources. But after three years in the relationship, the couple eventually broke up. Based on Sportskeeda, the couple's breakup could be linked to Danis' feud against the Paul brothers, including YouTuber Logan Paul, who he was scheduled to fight in a boxing exhibition match.

During the buildup, Jake Paul, the younger brother of Logan Paul, called up Montano via FaceTime. The interaction fueled the feud as Danis didn't take it too lightly. Unfortunately, this also led to a Danis and Montano breakup.

Danis' False dating rumors

During Danis' feud against the Paul brothers, the MMA fighter tried to get under the skin of both Logan and Jake. In one instance, Danis involved Jake's wife Tana Mongeau.

Expand Tweet

However, Mongeau and Paul clarified that these claims were untrue. In fact, the photo was only taken after Danis lined up as a fan to snap a photo with Paul's wife.

On the other hand, Danis also attempted to mess with boxing opponent Logan Paul after posting a photoshopped picture with the latter's fiancée Nina Agdal. It's worth noting that the post's original photo was Danis with his now ex-girlfriend Montano.

Expand Tweet

Undisclosed mother of Danis' son

Before the fight happened between Danis and Paul, the feud took a pause after Danis posted on Twitter about the birth of his newborn son.

Expand Tweet

Although Danis is now a father, he has yet to publicly announce who the mother of his newborn son is. However, it doesn't seem that Danis is keen on revealing who the mother is. In fact, he is still considered single. Aside from opting not to reveal the mother's name, Danis also chose to be tight-lipped about the name of his son.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dillon Danis' dating life.