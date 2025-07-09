The Seattle Mariners didn't have a lot going their way on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, but Cal Raleigh kept his incredible season rolling. Even with the New York Yankees leading the Mariners 10-1, Raleigh crushed another home run well over the short porch to cut into the lead in the eighth inning.

Raleigh has been blasting bombs all season long off of any pitcher and is headed to the All-Star Game as the catcher in the American League as a result. With the Midsummer classic still to come, Raleigh is already up to 36 home runs this season, breaking Ken Griffey Jr.'s Mariners record for homers before the break.

Cal Raleigh BLASTS his 36th homer of the season 💣 He passes Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs by a Mariners player before the All-Star break!pic.twitter.com/tnmUsk3aIM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Raleigh has been punishing opposing arms all season long and is consistently making things happen in the middle of the Seattle lineup, so it wasn't necessarily a surprise to see him go yard once again on Tuesday night especially at a ballpark that is so friendly to left-handed hitters. However, what he has done so far this season has still been incredibly impressive.

Raleigh and the Mariners couldn't mount a rally against New York, who calmly closed things out and took home a 10-3 win in the first game of the three-game series in the Big Apple. The Mariners will be focused on trying to get the next two and get a series victory against a team that they are jostling for playoff position with in the American League.

Both the Mariners, trailing the Houston Astros by seven games in the AL West, and the Yankees, who trail the Toronto Blue Jays by three games in the AL East, are currently right in the middle of the American League Wild Card picture, so these games are incredibly important as the season creeps past the halfway point.

At the moment, the Mariners are holding onto the last wild card spot while the Yankees are in the lead in that department, but Seattle could tie the Bronx Bombers with a pair of wins on Wednesday and Thursday. If Raleigh can keep producing like he has all season and did again on Tuesday night, maybe he will get some support on the mound and his team can make up some ground on New York in the playoff picture.