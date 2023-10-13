Dillon Danis' net worth in 2023 is $2 million. Danis' career started as a wrestler, but he is now more known for his presence on social media. Let's look at Dillon Danis' net worth in 2023.

Dillon Danis' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2 million

Danis began his career by learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He now sets his sights on taking over the boxing and MMA world. Dillon Danis' net worth in 2023 sits at about $2 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Danis was born on Aug. 22, 1993, in Parsippany, N.J. He went to Parsippany Hills High School and started wrestling as a freshman. He started training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at 15 after he was involved in a fight at school. At 17, he began making trips to Marcelo Garcia's academy in New York, and he eventually moved to New York to pursue a Jiu-Jitsu career. He had various high-level wins and was awarded his black belt at 21.

Dillon Danis' fighting career

Danis was first seen in the mixed martial arts community when he was a part of Conor McGregor's fighting camp for UFC 202. He was also with McGregor leading up to the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, but Marcelo Garcia disassociated Danis from his school due to Danis' negative media attention. After the McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight, Danis was a central figure in the infamous incident.

After Nurmagomedov made McGregor submit, he threw his mouthpiece at McGregor's corner team and then went over the cage. The target of Nurmagomedov's attack was Danis, who threw punches at Khabib to ignite an all-out brawl.

Danis has taken part in two Bellator matches. His first match ended in a toe-hold victory over Kyle Walker at Bellator 198. He also won his second match by submission over Max Humphrey. Danis has said he has two fights left on his Bellator contract and wants to complete both soon.

Danis has taken a break from Bellator to dive into the boxing game. He confronted British YouTuber KSI during a DAZN press conference. Danis and KSI scheduled a fight for Jan. 14, 2023. Danis withdrew on Jan. 4, with the promoter stating that he is “underprepared, he has no coach, he might be struggling with weight.” On Aug. 8, 2023, it was announced that Danis would face American YouTuber Logan Paul as the main event for X Series 10 – The Prime Card. They are co-headlining the main event alongside KSI vs Tommy Fury.

Dillon Danis controversies

New video shows Bellator’s Dillon Danis being choked by security guard before arrest https://t.co/mOWB95quoD — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 22, 2021

Danis was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, after an altercation with a bouncer outside a nightclub in New Jersey, where Danis was overpowered, restrained, and choked out. Danis claimed that the bouncer and bartenders were at fault.

In February 2023, Stephen Findesein, a YouTuber known for exposing cryptocurrency scams, accused Danis of accepting cash to promote cryptocurrency and NFT scams. Findeisen's team paid Danis $1,000 to promote a fake NFT project on his Twitter account. Danis is yet to issue a response to the allegations.

Logan Paul and Danis have taken the promotion and lead-up to their boxing match very seriously. Danis made it personal when he started to share pictures of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media. On Sept. 8, Agdal received a temporary restraining order for Danis.

At the first faceoff for the fight, Logan Paul threw a water bottle at Danis. This made Danis swing his microphone at Paul, cutting him above the eye. For a brief period, there were rumors that the fight may be off due to the incident.

On the morning of the weigh-ins, Paul didn't show up on time, prompting Danis to take to Twitter. Logan's brother, Jake Paul, has said that he will step in to fight for his brother, and Danis has teased it on Twitter. All the talk is likely just a way of stirring up extra drama and revenue for the fight on Oct. 14, 2023.

Most of Danis' net worth is a result of his popularity on social media. His biggest windfall will be in the boxing match against Logan Paul. Was Dillon Danis' net worth in 2023 a surprise?