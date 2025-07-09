The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the busiest teams thus far this offseason, adding so many pieces to further bolster the squad around Trae Young. Of course, what stole the headlines were their blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis and their signing of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, to a four-year, $62 million contract but something that should not get lost in the shuffle is their acquisition of Luke Kennard on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Kennard has long been one of the best pure three-point shooters in the NBA, and last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he made 1.7 threes a night at a 43.3 percent clip. For his career, Kennard has shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc on 4.5 attempts per game, and one would think he'll be feasting on the Hawks since he has Young, one of the best playmakers in the NBA, setting the table for him.

But more than the floor-spacing utility he provides, the Hawks gushed over an underrated skill that Kennard has which makes him so well worth the $11 million contract he just signed.

“We’re excited to add Luke to our group. Luke is a great connector. He’s an elite shooter and proven playmaker with a high basketball IQ and team-first mentality. He fills multiple needs for us, and we believe he’s going to make our team better,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said, per their press release announcing the signing of Kennard.

Kennard indeed can swing the ball, and he's not someone who'll be jacking up contested threes every single possession. He will look to find the best shot possible, and considering the talent this Hawks roster has, having an unselfish player like Kennard is a gift.

Hawks should compete for a top-four spot in the East

With the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers treating the 2025-26 season as a gap year amid an injury to their best players, the Hawks should be in contention for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, despite their embarrassing playoff exit, should still be a force to be reckoned with, and the New York Knicks are bringing back the same core but with extra depth behind it. Those two teams should be the the top-two in the East.

But behind them, the playoff picture is wide-open, and provided the Hawks remain healthy, they have a coherent, talented roster that both accentuates Young's strengths (pace, playmaking) and covers his weaknesses (defense) that should allow them to be a top-four team in the conference.