Kevin Durant has had several girlfriends over the years. Durant is easily one of the best basketball players to ever play the game. The Suns star is a skilled 7-footer who can easily score in multiple ways. In fact, he has shot his way to two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, an NBA MVP, and 14 All-Star Game appearances.

But while Durant has been torching nets every time he's on the court, he's still trying to figure out life in a romantic aspect. Let's get to know more about Kevin Durant's girlfriends.

Kevin Durant's most recent rumored girlfriend Rhyne Howard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhyne Howard 🤟🏾🈳 (@rhyne.howard)

Rhyne Howard was born on April 29, 2000, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She attended Bradley Central High School. Afterwards, she attended the University of Kentucky. In four seasons at Kentucky, Howard averaged 20.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per outing.

After an impressive stint at Kentucky, Howard declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. On draft night, she was selected in the first round with the first-overall pick by the Atlanta Dream.

In her rookie season, Howard put up 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game to achieve Rookie of the Year honors. Moreover, since then, she has already garnered two All-Star Game appearances.

Aside from playing for the Atlanta Dream, Howard also took her talents overseas. She had a stopover with Italian professional basketball team Beretta Famila Schio.

Howard revealed that she was informed that Durant has been a big fan of her game. This led Howard to send the NBA MVP a direct message for a meet-up. The two ballers officially met up and posed a picture together which sparked dating rumors.

Kevin Durant's ex-girlfriend Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay was born on April 21, 1985, in Dallas. She studied kinesiology and sports management at the University of Texas. After graduating from college, Lindsay attended Marquette, where she earned her Juris Doctor degree.

Lindsay garnered several work experiences, including interning for the Milwaukee Bucks and for Texas State Senator Royce West. After getting some experience, she proceeded to embark on a legal career at Cooper & Scully, P.C..

Aside from practicing law, Lindsay went on to become a part owner of the Wild Aces, an indoor football squad that plays in Fan Controlled Football league. Nowadays, the Wild Aces have changed their name to the FCF Shoulda Been Stars.

Lindsay became a reality show star after she starred in The Bachelor, The Bachelor Winter Games, and The Bachelorette, where she emerged as a fan favorite, as per sources.

Lindsay also had roles in other television programs such as Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, Made for Love, and Extra. Moreover, she also had appearances in ESPN's programs such as First Take and Football Frenzy.

In 2020, Lindsay also launched her own podcast called High Learning. According to reports, the podcast discusses black culture, politics, and sports. Lindsay also made an appearance in other podcasts such as Not Past It.

Just in 2023, The Bachelorette star also made her scripted acting debut in the television movie Devil on My Doorstep.

According to reports, Durant and Lindsay first dated at the University of Texas. The two were in a serious relationship until Lindsay opted to attend law school. Lindsay did clarify that Durant was a great guy, and they have known each other for a long time.

Fast-forward to today, Lindsay recently filed for divorce against her husband, Bryan Abasolo. Abasolo was the winner of The Bachelorette's 13th season.

Kevin Durant's ex-fiancée Monica Wright

Monica Wright was born on July 15, 1988, in San Antonio. She attended Forest Park High School. Afterwards, Wright went to the University of Virginia. Here, she played for four seasons, averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per outing. For her efforts, she was named ACC Player of the Year.

After playing all four years at college, Wright declared for the 2010 WNBA Draft. On draft night, she was selected in the first round with the second-overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx. She earned All-Rookie Team honors in her first year after putting up 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Shortly after, Wright helped the Lynx win two WNBA championships. She played her final season in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm.

Apart from playing for the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm of the WNBA, Wright also played professional basketball overseas. She had stints with Lotos Gdynia in Poland, Botaş SK in Turkey, Southside Flyers and Perth Lynx in Australia, Shinsegae One FX in South Korea, Keflavík in Iceland, and Bnot Herzliya in Israel.

After hanging up her basketball sneakers, Wright served as an assistant coach for Liberty University's women's basketball team. Later on, she returned to the University of Virginia to serve as the women's basketball team's assistant coach.

According to reports, Durant and Wright first met during their high school days. However, the basketball couple only dated nearly a decade later. In 2013, it was announced that the couple was engaged to one another.

But less than a year later, the two-time NBA champion reportedly broke off the engagement, confessing that he didn't know how to love her the right way. Wright went on to marry a private man named Michael Rogers.

Kevin Durant's previously rumored girlfriends

Since his serious relationship with Wright, it seems that Durant has yet to commit to another one. In fact, he went through a string of unconfirmed relationships. These include social media figures Jasmine Shine and Apryl Jones, models Dai Frazier and Brittney Elena, realtor Cassandra Anderson, and adult-film actress Lana Rhoades.

Among his rumored girlfriends, Rhoades sparked the most controversy against Durant. Rhoades revealed that she dated a Brooklyn Nets star that was a Libra, which narrowed the roster down to Kevin Durant. Furthermore, she continued that the alleged basketball player also brought along another girl during the date.

To make matters worse, Rhoades also opened up about how said NBA player impregnated her and refused to provide any assistance. However, it seems like the mysterious father of the baby also has other suspects, including Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin. The identity of the father has yet to be disclosed to the public.

While Durant has been involved in some high-profile relationships, the two-time NBA champion did post on social media several reasons as to why he remains to be out of a relationship.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kevin Durant's girlfriends.