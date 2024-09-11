Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel clarified comments made by star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday while police detained the Dolphins wideout during a traffic stop. According to Jordan Mendoza of USA Today, body cam footage showed Hill getting forced to the ground by a police officer and saying that he had recently undergone knee surgery. According to ESPN, Hill was ultimately released and not arrested on Sunday but was cited for reckless driving. Despite his knee ailment, Hill played in the Dolphins' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, registering seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

At one point, Hill said: “I'm not playing today, bruh, because that dude [expletive] my knee up. Like he really tackled me on my knee on this damn cement, bruh.”

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, McDaniel was asked about Hill's knee on Wednesday, and the coach said Hill had a “minor procedure [during the offseason] he makes sure he takes care of.”

The 30-year-old Hill has been spectacular since joining the Dolphins in 2022. With back-to-back campaigns recording 119 receptions while exceeding 1,700 receiving yards in each and totaling 20 touchdowns through the air. There is no indication that Hill will have to miss any time, which is fortunate for the Dolphins since they have an important game lined up with the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

What's next for Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins?

Against Josh Allen and the Bills, the Dolphins are bound to have their hands full. With Allen at quarterback, the Bills are 11-2, and he has saved some of his best performances for Miami. He has accounted for 41 touchdowns, 36 via the air. That's the most by a quarterback against any team in the NFL since 2018. Allen has also thrown at least two touchdown passes in all 13 games he has played against Miami. That's the longest streak in NFL history for one player against a single opponent.

More worryingly, the Dolphins allowed Jacksonville's running backs the seventh-most rushing yards last week. Allen and Buffalo's James Cook will use their legs on Thursday. That could spell disaster for Miami. Expect the Dolphins to lean heavily on Hill in the passing game and for the Bills to defend it. Buffalo only allowed 56 receiving yards to Arizona Cardinals receivers last weekend.

So, Miami might have their hands full on offense and defense in this critical AFC East battle. But with two high-octane offenses going blow for blow with one another, expect an exciting Thursday Night Football clash.