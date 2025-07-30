Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa highlighted improved communication as an early sign of progress between his top receivers heading into the 2025 NFL season.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Tagovailoa noted that wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have shown stronger on-field communication during training camp. Schad reported Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Tagovailoa “suggests Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are communicating with each other better this year, presumably on the field.”

The development could play a key role in enhancing Miami’s offensive efficiency as the Dolphins look to rebound from an 8-9 finish in 2024. Hill and Waddle remain central to the Dolphins' offensive identity, providing speed, separation, and playmaking ability.

Despite Hill being absent from Wednesday’s practice, the chemistry between the two receivers has drawn early praise. Miami Herald reporter Omar Kelly confirmed Hill’s absence was due to “personal reasons” and that the veteran was excused from the session.

Hill, 31, is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins. He is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw a decline in production compared to his All-Pro performance the previous year. He recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns — his lowest receiving yardage total since 2019.

Waddle, who continues to operate as Miami’s No. 2 receiver, has built a strong rapport with both Tagovailoa and Hill. The trio’s ability to operate in sync will be essential for Miami’s offensive success in the upcoming season.

The Dolphins began training camp with a focus on refining timing, route precision, and communication — areas that could see improvement with the reported progress between Hill and Waddle.

Tagovailoa’s leadership and continuity under head coach Mike McDaniel continue to be vital elements in Miami’s development as the franchise looks to return to postseason contention in 2025. Hill’s evolving role as both a playmaker and veteran leader will remain in focus as camp progresses.