Tyreek Hill's detainment before the Miami Dolphins' season opener on Sunday made waves within the NFL and outside of it, and the star wide receiver is now calling for action.

Hill has officially called for the termination of the officer involved in the incident, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Just received this statement from Tyreek Hill’s attorney, Julius Collins — They are demanding Miami-Dade PD officer Danny Torres be terminated ‘effective immediately',” Louis-Jacques wrote. “Hill & Collins say they are not accusing Torres of being racist, but said his use of force was ‘excessive'.”

“After a careful and thorough review of the multiple body cameras and concerned citizens' videos that captured the unfortunate events that transpired on Sunday, September 8, 2024, between several officers of the Miami Dade Police Department and Tyreek Hill, we are demanding for the immediate termination of the officer that has been placed on administrative leave,” Hill's statement reads.

Hill was detained on his way to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and given a traffic citation. His teammate, defensive end Calais Campbell, was also briefly detained after trying to deescalate the situation.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released body cam footage of the incident with Hill on Monday. The officer involved was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident.

Tyreek Hill has big day after detainment, hoping for change

Tyreek Hill's detainment on Sunday didn't throw him off on the field on Sunday. The Dolphins star looked just like himself on Sunday afternoon, catching seven balls for 130 yards and a touchdown. The biggest turning point in the Dolphins' win came near the end of the third quarter when Hill reeled in a deep crossing route, turned it upfield and outran the defense for an 80-yard touchdown that put Miami right back in the game. He even had a little fun with his detainment in the end zone.

Hill is one of the preseason favorites to make a run at the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award, an honor that he was close to winning a season ago, eventually losing out to Christian McCaffrey. If Week 1 is any indication, Hill will be right there in the race once again in 2024.

Even after his stellar performance, Hill said on CNN that he is “shocked” after the incident. He is also trying to use the incident for good, trying to help make a change for the better. Many people have spoken out since Hill's detainment, including Stephen A. Smith and Karl-Anthony Towns.