The Miami Dolphins took a huge step back during the 2024 NFL season. Miami's regular season got off to a rough start, losing QB Tua Tagovailoa to a scary concussion during the second week of the year. Tua eventually returned for the Dolphins, but the damage was already done. Miami only won eight games and missed the postseason.

The Dolphins entered the offseason knowing that the 2025 season will be a crucial year for the franchise. Unfortunately, the blows just kept on coming.

Miami was stunned when veteran left tackle Terron Armstead retired from the NFL just weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. Second-year player Patrick Paul is set to replace him, which should be a huge downgrade.

And that isn't the only issue in Miami right now.

The Dolphins have also faced some drama with receiver Tyreek Hill, resulting in trade rumors. Those rumors likely won't lead to a trade, but their presence alone is distracting. And just one more problem the Dolphins have to deal with.

Sadly, none of these are the worst situation surrounding the Dolphins after the first few weeks of training camp.

Yes, it does get even worse.

Below we will explore the biggest reason why the Dolphins should be panicking at the start of training camp.

The Dolphins have one of the NFL's worst secondaries after recent injuries, trades

The Dolphins should be absolutely terrified about the state of their secondary headed into the 2025 NFL season.

It is not hyperbole to suggest that the Dolphins have the worst secondary in the entire league. In fact, the Dolphins have lost every single one of their starters from the 2024 season. And their replacements leave much to be desired.

Kader Kohou suffered a partial ACL tear during Saturday's training camp practice and will miss the entire season. The Dolphins parted ways with Kendall Fuller and Jordan Poyer this offseason. They also traded away Jalen Ramsey in a trade to re-acquired their old flame Minkah Fitzpatrick. Finally, Miami lost Jevon Holland in free agency to New York.

Their replacements leave much to be desired.

The Dolphins signed Artie Burns to a one-year contract earlier this offseason. But he too suffered a season-ending injury towards the start of training camp.

Miami signed Cornell Armstrong, Jack Jones, and Mike Hilton last week in the hopes of replacing Kohou and Burns.

Now the Dolphins appear to be relying on Jack Jones, Storm Duck, and Mike Hilton as their starters. They also have Cam Smith, Jason Marshall Jr., and others in reserve.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gave a lukewarm review of the team's depleted secondary in a recent interview.

“I feel comfortable for today. We have multiple variations of players that we’re working through that so you have a starting point and you see how the progression goes. Right now I’m good with where we’re at,” McDaniel said when asked about cornerback depth, per the Miami Herald. “If there was a situation in a week where I didn’t feel that we were good, Chris [Grier] and I would talk and we’d get something done there. But we feel good with where our plan is, and the various people we’re giving opportunities to in a very competitive defensive backfield.”

Those are not inspiring comments if you ask me.

Is there any way the Dolphins can fix their secondary ahead of the 2025 season?

So is there anything the Dolphins can do to fix their injury-riddled secondary?

Miami may not have a ton of options this late in the offseason.

The Dolphins could always sign some more free agents to add more depth at cornerback. They may even find some players who could step into the starting lineup.

If they take this route, they better get on it in a hurry.

Miami might consider adding a veteran cornerback who could become a starting option right away. Someone like Stephon Gilmore, Rasul Douglas, or James Bradberry come to mind as the best players available.

The Dolphins could also explore the trade market. However, they are unlikely to find many players available in the middle of training camp.

They could also wait until the end of training camp and attempt to scoop up some players who get cut before the regular season. But the obvious downside there is not having as much time to integrate a new player into the system.

Finally, the Dolphins may be comfortable sticking with the players they already have on the roster. If that does not work out for them, they could reevaluate during the regular season.

Whichever route the Dolphins take, there is little margin for error.