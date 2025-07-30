Jul 30, 2025 at 9:11 AM ET

The Miami Dolphins will be under incredible pressure to succeed during the 2025 NFL season. Miami struggled in 2024, only winning eight games after QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion that set the tone for the year. Unfortunately, the Dolphins don't appear to have any better luck in the early stages of the 2025 season.

Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou suffered a partial ACL tear during Saturday's training camp practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It will require injury to repair and ends his 2025 season before it began.

The Dolphins are now missing every starting secondary player from the 2024 season after Kohou's injury.

Miami traded away star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. They also released Kendall Fuller and let Jevon Holland walk in free agency.

The last member of their 2024 secondary — safety Jordan Poyer — is still a free agent.

This is another crushing blow for a Dolphins team that already has a depleted secondary. Miami lost veteran cornerback Artie Burns to a season-ending ACL injury on Thursday. Now Kohou will join him on injured reserve.

Now the Dolphins are left with one of the worst cornerback rooms in the entire NFL.

Second-year cornerback Storm Duck is the only reliable contributor left from Miami's 2024 season. Everyone else is either a new face or a clear backup.

The Dolphins added former Raiders and Patriots cornerback Jack Jones on Saturday following Burns' injury. Miami also signed former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton on the same day.

Fans should expect Miami to add another veteran cornerback via free agency to take Kohou's place during training camp.

Can the Dolphins survive early rash of injuries ahead of the 2025 NFL season?

The 2025 NFL season will be a huge test for the Miami Dolphins.

Miami's dominant 70-point game against Denver feels like it happened decades ago instead of two years ago. It is a symbol of how quickly things change in the NFL.

The team has faced plenty of adversity this offseason, which makes it fair to wonder if they can survive their mounting secondary injuries.

The Dolphins also lost elite left tackle Terron Armstead to retirement back in April. He will be replaced by second-year player Patrick Paul. Miami is also relying on veteran James Daniels at left guard, who suffered a season-ending injury in Pittsburgh in 2024.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, one of the team's bright spots last year, is also gone and replaced by an unretired Darren Waller.

That is a handful of unknowns on the offensive side of the ball.

Mike McDaniel and Miami's coaching staff will need to work their magic in 2025. Otherwise, the Dolphins could be in for an ugly season.