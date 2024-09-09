The Miami Dolphins pulled out a 20-17 Week 1 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a big part of that effort. The veteran target hauled in seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in the game, putting on a display of fireworks for Dolphins fans in the stadium and around the world. Hill had an eventful morning, as he was detained by local police following a driving violation, but he was eventually released. After the touchdown reception, the man also known as “Cheetah” put his own spin on the detainment with his celebration.

“Love this s**t,” said Hill on X, formerly Twitter.

One of the best offensive weapons in the NFL, Hill is beloved by fans all around the league, not to mention fantasy football players all over the globe. Last season was his second straight with 119 receptions, and he was a yard short of 1,800 receiving on the campaign. He also scored 13 touchdowns, increasing his two-year total with Miami to 20 overall. It's safe to say that he's become an even bigger threat since he's joined Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's attack in 2022. In order for the team to make it back to the postseason, they will need as much out of Hill as they can get.

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins look to move forward following Sunday's incident

Hill spoke about the detainment by Miami police after the game to reporters, including ESPN. He was confused about why the situation escalated to the extent it did.

“Right now, I'm still trying to put it all together … I still don't know what happened,” Hill stated to the press. “But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill?' Worst-case scenario, you know? … Everybody has bad apples in every situation, but I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on my end and Miami-Dade and do something positive for the community. It's hard. I don't want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do. What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have done. I just wanted to make sure I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you're in a situation like that — put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.”

Luckily, the situation ended with Hill's release from custody, and he was able to play in Sunday's game. If seems as if both Cheetah and the team he plays for is already moving past the incident to an extent. If they hope to bring another Lombardi Trophy to South Beach, the only way they can move is forward.