The Miami Dolphins are currently partaking in NFL training camp in preparation for the upcoming season, in which they will look to finally have a breakout year. The Dolphins have appeared to be on the cusp of something for quite some time, but defensive inconsistency and frequent injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have put a hard ceiling on the team in recent years.

Perhaps in order to help shore up some of the Tagovailoa concerns, the Dolphins invested in their quarterback room during this past NFL Draft, selecting Quinn Ewers out of Texas in the seventh round.

Recently, Tagovailoa spoke on what he's been seeing out of Ewers so far at Dolphins training camp.

“I think Quinn’s been ballin’,” said Tagovailoa, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel on X, formerly Twitter.

Ewers was once thought to be a first round talent during his time at Texas; however, he struggled against some of the country's better defenses a season ago with the Longhorns, which may have factored into his drop in the NFL Draft.

Can the Dolphins compete?

Miami Dolphins cornerback Artie Burns (23) reacts during training camp as wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) watches at Baptist Health Training Complex.
At one point, the Dolphins appeared to be on the cusp of legitimate contention in the Mike McDaniel era, having set numerous offensive records to open up the 2023 NFL season.

However, the team fizzled out down the stretch of that year and ended up losing in the Wild Card round to the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the coldest NFL games on record.

The following year, the Dolphins were never quite able to get off the ground, thanks in large part to continued concussion concerns for Tagoailoa, whom many thought would be forced to retire after the latest setback.

However, Tagovailoa is back and seemingly healthy, and the Dolphins are hoping that 2025 is the year they will finally be able to compete for something meaningful.

Recently, the Dolphins made a splash on defense by sending Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of a deal that brought back safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

It was a clear signal from the front office that the team is serious about trying to contend in the near future.

