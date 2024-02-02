Tagovailoa led the league in passing this year with 4,624 yards.

The biggest question coming out of the Miami Dolphins season is when the team will sign star Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term contract as he enters next season in the final year of his rookie contract. During the NFL Pro Bowl festivities when reporters talked to him, he had a straight-forward response when asked if he expects both parties to come to a deal according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.

“I believe that will happen,” Tagovailoa said. “I'm gonna let, you know, my agents, Chris (Grier), Mike (McDaniel), let those guys talk about that and let them move forward accordingly.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier speaks on new contract with Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa will be the starter for the AFC in the Pro Bowl after having an exceptional season where he led the NFL in passing with 4,624 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke candidly in January about the “conversations” they have had with Tagovailoa and his agents regarding a new contract.

“We've had conversations,” Grier said to the media, via the team's official transcript. “Like we said, we wouldn't talk throughout the season in terms of contract stuff, but we've stayed in touch with his agent and had good conversations throughout the year. We never talk about money or anything, just good conversations about where he is and the relationship with (head coach) Mike (McDaniel) and the team here and everything he's done. So the goal is to have him here long-term playing at a high level. That's always the goal and we'll continue to communicate with him through the offseason here. Like we've always said in the past, you guys know me, we don't really talk in the media through all that stuff, so we'll just keep all those talks internal and with his reps.” Mike McDaniel talks about what he wants to see from Tagovailoa There is no doubt that Tagovailoa took a step forward this season in his second year under head coach Mike McDaniel as he showed he can possibly be an elite quarterback in this league. However, still at the age of 25-years old, he can still make improvements, McDaniel still wants to see growth in an “exponential” way according to NFL.com. “I just want to see him make sure the curve continues to be exponential in his growth,” McDaniel said. “We've seen at every stretch of the way him improving. That doesn't mean it's void of a result that isn't desired. But what we've seen is him learn from all the things that he goes through. I think that's the one thing that I can say in my two years of experience with him, is he's as good of a learner as I've ever seen. Take jiu-jitsu, or throwing left-handed, or etc. I think that's what I want to see, is that continued thirst to find different ways, while maintaining and growing your confidence, to always create new edges in your game.” “Is Tua going to be a zone-read option quarterback? No. But I think he has developed in some — like buying extra time when necessary,” McDaniel continues. “I think that will continue to improve where you can just maybe move off the spot a little bit and not necessarily run for a first down, but you can extend the play. I think those things improve with a lot of things — the continuity of an offensive line group that you learn where guys are generally blocking from the launch point, and so then you know your safe spot is in the pocket. All these things, it's all about progression. I think he just needs to continue to do what he has been doing in terms of progressing and I'll be very much happy with that.” Tagovailoa talks about aspects he can improve on, barely As McDaniel explained thoroughly, there were same major improvements and in some aspects, there will be even more as time goes forward. Tagovailoa even told the media at the Pro Bowl that he has some in mind, but won't share.

“There's probably four things that I want to get better at,” Tagovailoa said. “Am I going to share? Probably not. But I'm looking forward to OTAs, and when we get to OTAs, we'll see you guys again.”

The season started out tremendously for the Dolphins as they were the No. 1 offense in the league putting up a high amount of points, even scoring 70 against the Denver Broncos earlier in the season. However, a narrative started to brew about their inability to beat good teams which would ring true in the later parts of the season where they couldn't clinch the No. 1 seed against the Baltimore Ravens, then the week after losing to the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title.

Another step forward for Tagovailoa and Dolphins in late 2024?

The woes would continue the game after where they went into Arrowhead Stadium and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Along with the Dolphins, while Tagovailoa has shown he can be a very good quarterback in this league, he needs to show he can win the big contests. On the other hand, his health was a big concern going into the season, but played all 17 games, a mark he is “fortunate” to do.

“My main goal this year was to play, you know, 17-plus games and I was able to accomplish that goal and just very fortunate that I was able to do that and very happy too,” Tagovailoa said via The Palm Beach Post.

Tagovailoa would say it's “very cool” that he is taking part in the Pro Bowl and it hasn't “sunk in” yet for him. His goal is to build off of the 2023 season and improve once again in 2024.