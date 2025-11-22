One of the most polarizing topics among NFL fans is the Tush Push and whether or not to ban it. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills have mastered it, while others struggle to defend it.

It all starts with the center, who serves as the Trojan Horse for the quarterback. Legendary Eagles center Jason Kelce has been vocal with his support of the play, while others are calling for the NFL to ban the Tush Push.

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey acknowledged that it's an “effective play.” And, surprisingly, he doesn't think it should be banned.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new Dairy Queen campaign, Humphrey praised the play. Perhaps it's offensive line bias, but he called it “fun” to watch.

“I mean, it is an effective play, and the teams run it really well,” he raved. “You gotta have a good group up front, I think, to be able to run it.

“It’s fun. I don't think a ban should happen or anything. But yeah, it's fun to watch,” he continued.

Article Continues Below

Will the NFL ban the Tush Push?

It remains unclear if the NFL will ban the Tush Push. It is still allowed, and the teams that are good at it still utilize it. The Eagles have popularized the enhanced quarterback sneak play, and they will likely continue to do so until told otherwise.

Discussions about banning the play have intensified over the last couple of years. Over the last offseason, there were a lot of discussions over the play.

However, the NFL did not ban it, and it will likely have to wait until next offseason for any further action to be taken. Adam Schefter reported that there are “no guarantees” that any action will be taken. Still, expect discussions to resume on the topic.

The Tush Push is a new take on the quarterback sneak play. However, what differentiates the way the Eagles run it is the number of people pushing the quarterback's backside. Jalen Hurts usually has running backs like Saquon Barkley and others pushing him forward.