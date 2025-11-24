The Dallas Cowboys completed a stunning 24-21 comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, erasing a 21-point gap to tie the largest comeback in franchise history. Down 21-0 just 11:32 before halftime, Dallas looked lifeless against a Philadelphia team that sits at the top of the NFC East.

The comeback seemed nearly impossible, but quarterback Dak Prescott drew inspiration from a single word spoken by offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who spoke just one word to Prescott, “Believe,” the same word Prescott often uses himself (h/t Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News).

Prescott carried the Cowboys offensively with a career milestone performance. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while adding an 8-yard rushing touchdown. His 9-yard pass to George Pickens in the third quarter took Prescott past Tony Romo’s franchise record, bringing his career passing total to 34,378 yards.

Wide receiver George Pickens was a leading figure in the comeback, catching nine catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb added four receptions for 75 yards. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford caught his first career touchdown on a 4-yard play-action rollout in the third quarter. Running back Javonte Williams contributed 87 yards on 20 carries, complementing Prescott’s rushing touchdown to tie the game at 21 early in the fourth quarter.

Dallas' defense shut out the Eagles in the second half with the help of offseason acquisitions Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, as well as the returns of DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel. Philadelphia, which had scored touchdowns on its first three drives and totaled 192 yards, was limited to just 107 yards over its final seven possessions. The Cowboys limited running back Saquon Barkley to 22 rushing yards on 10 carries, and kept receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to 110 and 89 yards, respectively. The Eagles committed 14 penalties for 96 yards, turned the ball over twice, and went 5-for-12 on third down, allowing Dallas to mount its comeback.

ESPN’s win probability metric had given Philadelphia a 96.3% chance to win in the second quarter, and the Cowboys didn’t become the favored team until 7:38 remained in the fourth quarter.

The victory improved Dallas to 5-5-1, keeping them in second place in the NFC East.