After some bizarre drama involving Cam Newton over the last week, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye wasn't feeling Stefon Diggs doing the former NFL quarterback's iconic Superman celebration.
During pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a video captured by the NFL's social media team showed Maye nodding his head in disagreement when Diggs did Newton's Superman celebration. The video was later taken down on the NFL's X account.
Drake Maye discreetly saying no to the Superman celebration 😂😭😭
Stefon Diggs wanted to throw that shade and I love it pic.twitter.com/We170F9Og3
— DomThePatsFan (@domthepatsfan) November 23, 2025
Maye's nod came just over a week after Newton called the Patriots “fool's gold” on ESPN's First Take. The drama kicked up another gear, though, when Maye dismissed Newton's comment and said he didn't know which TV show he was on. That led Stephen A. Smith to call Maye a “liar,” while Newton doubled down on his comment earlier this week.
“I did say the Patriots are fool’s gold, and I’m gonna stand on that,” Newton said on First Take. “I was referring to the fact that it was a question that was asked, ‘Does the AFC now go through the Patriots, or New England?’ I said, ‘fool’s gold.’ Why did I say fool’s gold? Because there’s not a soul in this beautiful gymnasium that will say they will take Drake Maye over a wild card winner in Patrick Mahomes, in Lamar Jackson.”
What Drake Maye said of Patriots' win over Bengals
Maye wasn't asked about the video that went viral during Sunday's game following the Patriots' 26-20 victory over the Bengals. As for his performance on the field, Maye was a bit shaky to start. He threw some errant passes, including a pick-six, that allowed the Bengals to take a 10-0 lead.
But Maye eventually settled in. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 294 yards, one touchdown and an interception with an 87.1 passer rating. He also had 22 rushing yards, while he might have had some more passing yards if it weren't for a couple of pass interference penalties on the Bengals.
Still, a good portion of the postgame commentary focused on Maye's early struggles as he wasn't able to find a great deal of success against a Bengals defense that's the worst in the NFL. Maye downplayed the idea that the ball was coming out of his hand any differently, though, as he struggled with accuracy at points on Sunday.
“Not that I can think of,” Maye told reporters. “Sometimes you just have to let it go. That’s when I’m throwing it best and on time. I wasn’t very accurate early on, but I found a groove. Just head back to the basics.”
Maye is hoping that his accuracy can get back on track the next time the Patriots take the field.
“Just get back to the little things and the fundamentals,” Maye said. “I just need another live throw to get back at it and you feel fine. It’s just one of those things that happens. I don’t really think it’s a big deal. Just have to get back in the groove.”
The Patriots will look to extend their win streak to 10 games when they take on the New York Giants in Week 13.