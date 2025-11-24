After some bizarre drama involving Cam Newton over the last week, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye wasn't feeling Stefon Diggs doing the former NFL quarterback's iconic Superman celebration.

During pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a video captured by the NFL's social media team showed Maye nodding his head in disagreement when Diggs did Newton's Superman celebration. The video was later taken down on the NFL's X account.

Drake Maye discreetly saying no to the Superman celebration 😂😭😭 Stefon Diggs wanted to throw that shade and I love it pic.twitter.com/We170F9Og3 — DomThePatsFan (@domthepatsfan) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Maye's nod came just over a week after Newton called the Patriots “fool's gold” on ESPN's First Take. The drama kicked up another gear, though, when Maye dismissed Newton's comment and said he didn't know which TV show he was on. That led Stephen A. Smith to call Maye a “liar,” while Newton doubled down on his comment earlier this week.

“I did say the Patriots are fool’s gold, and I’m gonna stand on that,” Newton said on First Take. “I was referring to the fact that it was a question that was asked, ‘Does the AFC now go through the Patriots, or New England?’ I said, ‘fool’s gold.’ Why did I say fool’s gold? Because there’s not a soul in this beautiful gymnasium that will say they will take Drake Maye over a wild card winner in Patrick Mahomes, in Lamar Jackson.”